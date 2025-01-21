Secure and publish Python packages: A guide to CI integration

Published on: January 21, 2025
Supply chain security is a critical concern in software development. Organizations need to verify the authenticity and integrity of their software packages. This guide will show you how to implement a secure CI/CD pipeline for Python packages using GitLab CI, incorporating package signing and attestation using Sigstore's Cosign.
You'll learn:
Complete pipeline implementation: Setting up the environment
The 6 stages
Here are four reasons to sign and attest your Python packages:
Ensuring your code's integrity and authenticity is necessary. Imagine a pipeline that doesn't just compile your code but creates a cryptographically verifiable narrative of how, when, and by whom your package was created. Each stage acts as a guardian, checking and documenting the package's provenance.
Here are six stages of a GitLab pipeline that ensure your package is secure and trustworthy:
Before we build our package, we need to set up a consistent and secure build environment. This configuration ensures every package is created with the same tools, settings, and security checks.
Our pipeline requires specific tools and settings to work correctly.
Primary configurations:
Note about versioning: We've chosen to use a hardcoded version (
"1.0.0") in this example rather than deriving it from git tags or commits. This approach ensures complete reproducibility and makes the pipeline behavior more predictable. In a production environment, you might want to use semantic versioning based on git tags or another versioning strategy that fits your release process.
Tool requirements:
curl,
wget
build,
twine,
setuptools,
wheel
variables:
PYTHON_VERSION: '3.10'
PACKAGE_NAME: ${CI_PROJECT_NAME}
PACKAGE_VERSION: "1.0.0"
FULCIO_URL: 'https://fulcio.sigstore.dev'
REKOR_URL: 'https://rekor.sigstore.dev'
CERTIFICATE_IDENTITY: 'https://gitlab.com/${CI_PROJECT_PATH}//.gitlab-ci.yml@refs/heads/${CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH}'
CERTIFICATE_OIDC_ISSUER: 'https://gitlab.com'
PIP_CACHE_DIR: "$CI_PROJECT_DIR/.pip-cache"
COSIGN_YES: "true"
GENERIC_PACKAGE_BASE_URL: "${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/generic/${PACKAGE_NAME}/${PACKAGE_VERSION}"
We use caching to speed up subsequent builds:
cache:
paths:
- ${PIP_CACHE_DIR}
Every software journey begins with creation. In our pipeline, the build stage is where raw code transforms into a distributable package, ready to travel across different Python environments.
The build process creates two standardized formats:
Here's the build stage implementation:
build:
extends: .python-job
stage: build
script:
- git init
- git config --global init.defaultBranch main
- git config --global user.email "[email protected]"
- git config --global user.name "CI"
- git add .
- git commit -m "Initial commit"
- export NORMALIZED_NAME=$(echo "${CI_PROJECT_NAME}" | tr '-' '_')
- sed -i "s/name = \".*\"/name = \"${NORMALIZED_NAME}\"/" pyproject.toml
- sed -i "s|\"Homepage\" = \".*\"|\"Homepage\" = \"https://gitlab.com/${CI_PROJECT_PATH}\"|" pyproject.toml
- python -m build
artifacts:
paths:
- dist/
- pyproject.toml
Let's break down what this build stage does:
git init) and configures it with basic settings
pyproject.toml to match our project settings
python -m build
If attestation is the package's biography, signing is its cryptographic seal of authenticity. This is where we transform our package from a mere collection of files into a verified, tamper-evident artifact.
The signing stage uses Cosign to apply a digital signature as an unbreakable seal. This isn't just a stamp — it's a complex cryptographic handshake that proves the package's integrity and origin.
sign:
extends: .python+cosign-job
stage: sign
id_tokens:
SIGSTORE_ID_TOKEN:
aud: sigstore
script:
- |
for file in dist/*.whl dist/*.tar.gz; do
if [ -f "$file" ]; then
filename=$(basename "$file")
cosign sign-blob --yes \
--fulcio-url=${FULCIO_URL} \
--rekor-url=${REKOR_URL} \
--oidc-issuer $CI_SERVER_URL \
--identity-token $SIGSTORE_ID_TOKEN \
--output-signature "dist/${filename}.sig" \
--output-certificate "dist/${filename}.crt" \
"$file"
fi
done
artifacts:
paths:
- dist/
This signing stage performs several crucial operations:
.sig) for each package
.crt) that proves the signature's authenticity
Verification is our final quality control gate. It's not just a check — it's a security interrogation where every aspect of the package is scrutinized.
verify:
extends: .python+cosign-job
stage: verify
script:
- |
failed=0
for file in dist/*.whl dist/*.tar.gz; do
if [ -f "$file" ]; then
filename=$(basename "$file")
if ! cosign verify-blob \
--signature "dist/${filename}.sig" \
--certificate "dist/${filename}.crt" \
--certificate-identity "${CERTIFICATE_IDENTITY}" \
--certificate-oidc-issuer "${CERTIFICATE_OIDC_ISSUER}" \
"$file"; then
failed=1
fi
fi
done
if [ $failed -eq 1 ]; then
exit 1
fi
The verification stage implements several security checks:
dist directory
Publishing is where we make our verified packages available through GitLab's package registry. It's a carefully choreographed release that ensures only verified, authenticated packages reach their destination.
publish:
extends: .python-job
stage: publish
script:
- |
cat << EOF > ~/.pypirc
[distutils]
index-servers = gitlab
[gitlab]
repository = ${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/pypi
username = gitlab-ci-token
password = ${CI_JOB_TOKEN}
EOF
TWINE_PASSWORD=${CI_JOB_TOKEN} TWINE_USERNAME=gitlab-ci-token \
twine upload --repository-url ${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/pypi \
dist/*.whl dist/*.tar.gz
The publishing stage handles several important tasks:
.pypirc configuration file with GitLab package registry credentials
After publishing the packages, we must make their signatures and certificates available for verification. We store these in GitLab's generic package registry, making them easily accessible to users who want to verify package authenticity.
publish_signatures:
extends: .python+cosign-job
stage: publish_signatures
script:
- |
for file in dist/*.whl dist/*.tar.gz; do
if [ -f "$file" ]; then
filename=$(basename "$file")
curl --header "JOB-TOKEN: ${CI_JOB_TOKEN}" \
--fail \
--upload-file "dist/${filename}.sig" \
"${GENERIC_PACKAGE_BASE_URL}/${filename}.sig"
curl --header "JOB-TOKEN: ${CI_JOB_TOKEN}" \
--fail \
--upload-file "dist/${filename}.crt" \
"${GENERIC_PACKAGE_BASE_URL}/${filename}.crt"
fi
done
The signature publishing stage performs these key operations:
.sig) file to the generic package registry
.crt) file
The final stage simulates how end users will verify your package's authenticity. This stage acts as a final check and a practical example of the verification process.
consumer_verification:
extends: .python+cosign-job
stage: consumer_verification
script:
- |
git init
git config --global init.defaultBranch main
mkdir -p pkg signatures
pip download --index-url "https://gitlab-ci-token:${CI_JOB_TOKEN}@gitlab.com/api/v4/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/pypi/simple" \
"${NORMALIZED_NAME}==${PACKAGE_VERSION}" --no-deps -d ./pkg
pip download --no-binary :all: \
--index-url "https://gitlab-ci-token:${CI_JOB_TOKEN}@gitlab.com/api/v4/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/pypi/simple" \
"${NORMALIZED_NAME}==${PACKAGE_VERSION}" --no-deps -d ./pkg
failed=0
for file in pkg/*.whl pkg/*.tar.gz; do
if [ -f "$file" ]; then
filename=$(basename "$file")
sig_url="${GENERIC_PACKAGE_BASE_URL}/${filename}.sig"
cert_url="${GENERIC_PACKAGE_BASE_URL}/${filename}.crt"
curl --fail --silent --show-error \
--header "JOB-TOKEN: ${CI_JOB_TOKEN}" \
--output "signatures/${filename}.sig" \
"$sig_url"
curl --fail --silent --show-error \
--header "JOB-TOKEN: ${CI_JOB_TOKEN}" \
--output "signatures/${filename}.crt" \
"$cert_url"
if ! cosign verify-blob \
--signature "signatures/${filename}.sig" \
--certificate "signatures/${filename}.crt" \
--certificate-identity "${CERTIFICATE_IDENTITY}" \
--certificate-oidc-issuer "${CERTIFICATE_OIDC_ISSUER}" \
"$file"; then
failed=1
fi
fi
done
if [ $failed -eq 1 ]; then
exit 1
fi
This consumer verification stage simulates the end-user experience by:
This comprehensive pipeline provides a secure and reliable way to build, sign, and publish Python packages to GitLab's package registry. By following these practices and implementing the suggested security measures, you can ensure your packages are appropriately verified and safely distributed to your users.
The pipeline combines modern security practices with efficient automation to create a robust software supply chain. Using Sigstore's Cosign for signing and attestation, along with GitLab's built-in security features, you can provide users with trustworthy cryptographically verified packages.
