Detecting and alerting on anomalies in your container host with GitLab + Falco

Container Host Security in GitLab provides intrusion detection and prevention capabilities that can monitor and (optionally) block activity inside the containers themselves.

In this blog post, we will go over the basic concepts of Container Host Security. We will then use GitLab-Managed Apps to deploy Falco into our Kubernetes Cluster using the GitLab CI/CD pipeline.

After that, we will set up Falco rules, examining when those rules have been broken, and create alerts. Falco Logs and Alerts will provide us an insight to potential malious behavior occuring in our infrastructure.

I created the Initech Infrastrucute project to showcase all the different integrations with Kubernetes. Feel free to clone it for this guide.

What is Container Host Security?

Container Host Security refers to the ability to detect, report, and respond to attacks on containerized infrastructure and workloads. For Container Host Security, GitLab relies on Falco. Falco is a cloud native, easy-to-use security tool for detecting runtime threats within Kubernetes containers.

Falco uses system calls to monitor the system by:

parsing the Linux system calls from the kernel at runtime

asserting the stream against a powerful rules engine

alerting when a rule is violated

Falco has a whole set of built-in rules that check the kernel for unusual behaviors. New rules can be added to further secure our infrastructure as needed. Whenever these rules are asserted, Falco can send alerts in many different ways and be integrated with different tools, such as email and Slack.

Installing Falco on GitLab

Installing Falco as a GitLab-Managed application is quite simple. We first need to make sure that we integrate a Kubernetes cluster into our application. This is done via the Kubernetes Agent.

Before continuing, make sure you create a new project and integrate the Kubernetes Agent into your project. This blog provides information on installing the agent or you can check out the official documentation.

Once you've integrated a Kubernetes cluster to your project, you can install Falco with the following steps:

Create applications folder in root Create falco directory in applications folder Create a helmfile.yaml in the falco folder and add the following contents:

repositories: - name: falcosecurity-charts url: https://falcosecurity.github.io/charts/ releases: - name: falco namespace: gitlab-managed-apps chart: falcosecurity-charts/falco version: 1.1.8 installed: true values: - values.yaml

Create a values.yaml in the falco folder and add the following contents:

falco: file_output: enabled: true keep_alive: false

Create helmfile.yaml in the root directory, adding the following:

helmDefaults: atomic: true wait: true helmfiles: - path: applications/falco/helmfile.yaml

In .gitlab-ci.yaml, add the following:

apply: stage: deploy image: "registry.gitlab.com/gitlab-org/cluster-integration/cluster-applications:v1.1.0" environment: name: staging script: - gl-ensure-namespace gitlab-managed-apps - gl-helmfile --file $CI_PROJECT_DIR/helmfile.yaml apply --suppress-secrets

Commit to master Go back to the main project page Verify Pipeline is running and click on the pipeline icon

Click on the apply job and wait for it to complete Verify the job was successful

Once these steps are complete, you will have Falco running on the gitlab-managed-apps namespace, monitoring the whole cluster for malicious behavior.

Adding a custom rule

Falco can be configured to log/report on custom system actions. For example, we may want to know when a new file or directory is created within our container host, since this may not be something our application does.

To add a custom rule, we add a directory and file in /applications/falco/values.yaml where we can add rules within the customRules key as follows:

customRules: file-integrity.yaml: |- - rule: Detect New File desc: detect new file created condition: > evt.type = chmod or evt.type = fchmod output: > File below a known directory opened for writing (user=%user.name command=%proc.cmdline file=%fd.name parent=%proc.pname pcmdline=%proc.pcmdline gparent=%proc.aname[2]) priority: ERROR tags: [filesystem] - rule: Detect New Directory desc: detect new directory created condition: > mkdir output: > File below a known directory opened for writing (user=%user.name command=%proc.cmdline file=%fd.name parent=%proc.pname pcmdline=%proc.pcmdline gparent=%proc.aname[2]) priority: ERROR tags: [filesystem]

Note: Multiple Yamls can be added with multiple custom rules.

For more information on creating custom Falco rules, see the rules documentation.

Testing a rule

To verify the rule works, we can look at the Falco logs within the falco pods in our cluster. This can be done by running the following command on your cluster.

$ kubectl -n gitlab-managed-apps logs -l app=falco

This command will spit out logs of all the custom rules that were broken as well as the default rules.

Creating alerts

Alerts will send a message anytime a rule is broken.

Falco can send alerts to one or more channels:

Standard Output

A file

Syslog

A spawned program

An HTTP[S] end point

A client via the gRPC API

To create an alert, we can apply a new key to the falco values.yaml:

falco: jsonOutput: true

This prints an alert line for each violated rule to syslog (in json) as follows:

{ "output": "2022-01-06T22:26:10.067069449+0000: Warning Shell history had been deleted or renamed (user=root user_loginuid=-1 type=open command=bash fd.name=/root/.bash_history name=/root/.bash_history path=<NA> oldpath=<NA> k8s.ns=default k8s.pod=yeet container=b736fee4fe8d) k8s.ns=default k8s.pod=yeet container=b736fee4fe8d k8s.ns=default k8s.pod=yeet container=b736fee4fe8d k8s.ns=default k8s.pod=yeet container=b736fee4fe8d", "priority": "Warning", "rule": "Delete or rename shell history", "source": "syscall", "tags": [ "mitre_defense_evasion", "process" ], "time": "2022-01-06T22:26:10.067069449Z", "output_fields": { "container.id": "b736fee4fe8d", "evt.arg.name": "/root/.bash_history", "evt.arg.oldpath": null, "evt.arg.path": null, "evt.time.iso8601": 1641507970067069400, "evt.type": "open", "fd.name": "/root/.bash_history", "k8s.ns.name": "default", "k8s.pod.name": "yeet", "proc.cmdline": "bash", "user.loginuid": -1, "user.name": "root" } }

Which shows that I opened a terminal on a pod running within my cluster and closed it.

Falco Alerts Documentation contains more information on the types of alerts you can configure and how. This includes:

File Output

Standard Output

Program Output

HTTP[S] Output

SysLog Output

gRPC Output

Roadmap

Within the Protect Roadmap, we can see the plans for the future of Container Host Security.

