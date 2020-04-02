Top 6 security trends in GitLab-hosted projects

Published on: April 2, 2020
Using components with known vulnerabilities is the most common security problem in GitLab.com-hosted projects.
In our first security trends report, we discovered six vulnerabilities that occurred in 5% or more of GitLab-hosted projects over the past six months. This is our first security trends report, which we intend to release with the latest trends twice a year.
GitLab is unique: We have a solution for the entire DevSecOps lifecycle and we host thousands of different projects on GitLab.com. This allows us to compute trends in vulnerabilities across many different factors.
The underlying data for the trends report is sourced from projects hosted on GitLab.com, and does not include data from our self-managed customers. It includes vulnerability types appearing in 5% or more of projects between September 2019 and February 2020. All project-specific data has been anonymized.
We sourced security trend data from six sources:
All of the data was discovered by GitLab components that shift the security risks to the left. The issues were identified during the CI/CD process, prior to the applications and containers deploying to production environments.
Security vulnerabilities are managed by users via the security dashboard.
The following vulnerability types appeared in 5% or more of GitLab.com-hosted projects:
|Vulnerability type
|Current rank
|% of projects
|Change in rank from 6 months ago
|% change from 6 months ago
|Component with known vulnerabilities
|1
|52%
|No change
|+6%
|Cross-site scripting (XSS)
|2
|21%
|No change
|+20%
|Lack of secret management
|3
|18%
|No change
|+6%
|Content security protection (CSP)
|4
|8%
|Up 3
|+192%
|Cross-site request forgery (CSRF)
|5
|6%
|Down 1
|-30%
|SQL injection (SQLi)
|6
|6%
|Down 1
|-15%
In the last six months:
Vulnerability trends from GitLab-hosted projects in the past six months.
We detected use of components with known vulnerabilities in 52% of the projects scanned, making it the number one type of vulnerability in GitLab.com-hosted projects. The percent of projects using components with known vulnerabilities increased by 6% in the last six months.
There was an increase in projects using components with known vulnerabilities in GitLab.com-hosted projects in the past six months.
Project_Percentage: Percent of projects with a vulnerability of this type seen per month
Project_Percentage Average: Rolling average of the
Project_Percentage
Best practices for reducing use of components with known vulnerabilities include:
We detected cross-site scripting (XSS) in 21% of the projects scanned. The percent of projects containing XSS vulnerabilities increased by 20% in the last six months.
XSS vulnerabilities grew by 20% in the past six months.
XSS vulnerabilities allow malicious code to be inserted into a web browser's session, often allowing for a complete takeover of a web application. The malicious code can be inserted when a user clicks on a malicious link, or if malicious code is sent to an application, stored, then displayed in the user's web browser.
Best practices for protecting against XSS vulnerabilities include:
The third most common vulnerability we identified was inadequate secret management. Of the projects we scanned, 18% lacked adequate secret management. The percent of projects with secret management vulnerabilities increased by 6% in the last six months.
There was a small increase in the number of projects lacking secret management over the past six months.
Applications need secrets to operate (authenticate to data stores, services, etc.). It is easy for developers to make the secrets readily accessible, however not following secret management best practices can cause significant vulnerabilities for the application.
Best practices for secret management include:
A lack of content security protection (CSP) is now the fourth most common type of vulnerability, increasing from the seventh ranking six months ago. Lack of CSP-based protection was detected in 8% of the projects scanned. The percent of projects where CSP protections were not found increased by 192% in the last six months.
There was a huge spike in CSP trends over the past six months on GitLab.com hosted projects.
CSP adds a layer to detect and mitigate attacks, including XSS. It can be very challenging to prevent all attacks such as XSS, and CSP allows in-browser detection of successful attacks.
Best practices for implementing CSP include:
We detected CSRF in 6% of the projects scanned, making it the fifth most common vulnerability. The percent of projects with CSRF vulnerabilities has decreased by 30% in the last six months.
CSRF vulnerabilities have been trending down in GitLab.com hosted projects over the past six months.
CSRF allows an attacker to execute malicious actions on a web application in use by a legitimate and authenticated user.
Best practices for preventing CSRF:
SQL Injection (SQLi) is the sixth most prevalent type of security vulnerability. SQLi was detected in 6% of the projects that were scanned, which is a 15% decrease from six months ago.
There has been a 15% decrease in SQLi over the past six months.
SQL and other injection vulnerabilities occur when inputs from untrusted sources are improperly sanitized. This includes but is not limited to web user interfaces. Injection vulnerabilities allow an application to run malicious code.
Best practices for SQLi protection include:
Developers using GitLab are able to focus on providing value to their customers while also identifiying and mitigating security threats. Automating and prioritizing security helps to protect and defend your applications as well as improve the productivity and morale for development teams.
What do you like about this blog post? What do you think should be improved or considered for the next one? Please provide any feedback you have in this public issue.
