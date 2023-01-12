Self-managed support extended to GitLab for Jira App

Published on: January 12, 2023
Connect GitLab with the Jira development panel to sync merge requests, commits, and transition Jira issue statuses from GitLab.
Developing fast feedback loops is a core tenet of DevOps and is critical to the communication required between planning functions and engineering teams. GitLab provides many integrated features for Agile Planning within the DevSecOps Platform, but we understand the importance of supporting tools used within the broader DevOps ecosystem. This is why we’ve partnered with Atlassian to provide additional (and more straightforward) support between GitLab and Atlassian Jira, via the GitLab for Jira app.
For Jira Cloud, the GitLab for Jira app now officially supports integration with both GitLab SaaS and GitLab Self-Managed, making it easier to identify the ideal integration based on the type of installation mix you may have.
With the GitLab for Jira app, you can:
Here are the steps to take to configure the GitLab for Jira app with GitLab Self-Managed:
As the GitLab for Jira app now supports GitLab Self-Managed, this is the recommended path for integration between Jira Cloud and GitLab (for GitLab.com and GitLab Self-Managed). The GitLab DVCS connector will only support Jira Server and Jira Data Center moving forward. Jira Cloud support within the DVCS integration is deprecated and will be removed in %16.0.
To simplify how to choose which integrations are a fit for you, see below:
Are you using Jira Cloud?
Are you using Jira Server or Jira Data Center?
With this release, you may now configure the GitLab for Jira app directly from the Atlassian Marketplace. This gives you a guided workflow for enabling the app and leverages GitLab.com as a proxy for your self-managed instance, for purposes of enabling the integration.
Alternatively, you may also install the GitLab for Jira app by fetching a manifest file or creating your own Marketplace listing. To explore these approaches, you can visit our documentation.
