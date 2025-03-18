Self-service security alert handling with GitLab's UAM

Published on: March 18, 2025
The User Attestation Module automates security alerts by routing them directly to team members for verification, reducing manual SecOps work and enhancing audit trails.
The GitLab Security Operations team prioritizes automation that enables security engineers to focus on high-impact work rather than routine tasks that can be automated. A key innovation in this automation strategy is creation of the User Attestation Module (UAM), which allows GitLab team members to directly respond to and verify security alerts flagged as potentially malicious. When the GUARD framework detects suspicious activity, it routes the alert to the relevant team member for review. The team member can then attest whether they recognize and authorize the activity. Their response is recorded for audit purposes, and, based on their input, the system either closes the alert or escalates it to the Security Incident Response Team (SIRT).
In this article, you'll learn about the UAM and how it can benefit your DevSecOps environment.
The UAM streamlines security alert handling through a comprehensive workflow that includes:
We created UAM to help us:
The UAM is a Slack-first automation that reaches out to team members to validate activity directly in Slack, reducing effort and increasing participation. Today, 40% of all security alerts are delivered to team members through the UAM, saving SIRT valuable time to focus on higher importance alerts and incidents.
A robust escalation workflow in the UAM ensures that all alerts are validated by team members or escalated to SIRT. When a UAM alert reaches a team member, they have a period of time to respond attesting to the activity or stating they do not recognize the activity. If no response is recorded, the UAM alert is auto-escalated to SIRT for handling.
Comprehensive metrics collection is a core GUARD design principle, which extends to how we designed UAM. All user interactivity with triggered UAM alerts is logged in a metrics database, which enables comprehensive measurement to identify problematic alerts, opportunities for process improvement, and overall UAM health.
UAM enables a third alert tier, bridging the gap between alerts that always needed to be investigated, and lower importance informational signals that are grouped by entity for escalation and correlation.
The UAM framework consists of multiple components:
The workflow integrates with following modules:
The diagram below illustrates the workflow of the UAM module:
We are still unveiling parts of GUARD and how it works, so follow along to learn how we automate our security detections from end to end.
