Speed meets governance: Model Selection comes to GitLab Duo

New AI models are released almost daily, each with unique capabilities, performance characteristics, and compliance implications. At GitLab, we're committed to delivering cutting-edge AI capabilities by continuously integrating the latest and highest-performing models as they become available. However, we know this fast pace can create complex challenges for enterprise organizations whose model usage is subject to strict governance, compliance, and security standards.

Meet GitLab Duo Model Selection, a powerful new capability that gives teams control over the large language models (LLMs) used in your organization. Available in private beta in the newly released GitLab 18.1 to all GitLab.com customers using Duo Enterprise, Duo Model Selection makes it easier to maintain governance, compliance, and security standards while helping accelerate innovation with agentic and generative AI. With Duo Model Selection, organizations can adopt GitLab Duo faster by selecting models from their pre-approved vendor list, versus the GitLab default model.

The benefits of GitLab Duo Model Selection

Duo Model Selection gives GitLab.com administrators control over which AI models teams can use across different GitLab Duo features, though those without specialized requirements are recommended to use the GitLab default model. With Duo Model Selection, you can:

Configure models at the organization level: Set AI model preferences that apply across your organization’s entire namespace, ensuring consistent governance and compliance standards. Administrators can select models approved by their organization from GitLab's validated model catalog.

Control models per GitLab Duo feature: Different GitLab Duo features can use different models based on your specific needs.

Watch Duo Model Selection in action:

Join the Duo Model Selection private beta

Ready to take control of your AI governance? Duo Model Selection is currently in private beta for all GitLab.com customers using Duo Enterprise. To join the private beta, reach out to your GitLab account team. If you don’t have Duo, sign up for a GitLab Duo trial today!