In modern software development, test management and continuous integration are two sides of the same coin. DevSecOps teams need seamless integration between their CI/CD pipelines and test management platforms to maintain visibility, traceability, and compliance across the software development lifecycle.

This becomes even more important as testing scales across automated pipelines, where execution data is spread across tools and harder to track in one place.

For organizations using GitLab for CI/CD and SmartBear QMetry for test management, manually uploading test results creates friction, delays feedback loops, and makes it harder to maintain a reliable, centralized view of testing.

What if you could automatically publish your JUnit, TestNG, or other test results directly from your GitLab pipeline to QMetry with just a few lines of configuration?

That's exactly what the new QMetry GitLab Component enables. This reusable CI/CD component, now available in the GitLab CI/CD Catalog, eliminates the manual overhead of test result management by automatically uploading test execution data to QMetry. This is an AI-enabled, enterprise-grade test management platform that brings together test planning, execution, tracking, and reporting in one place.

As a centralized system of record for testing, QMetry helps teams understand coverage, track execution, and make more reliable release decisions.

In this guide, you'll learn:

How to set up the QMetry GitLab Component in your pipeline

How to configure automated test result uploads

Advanced configuration options for enterprise requirements

A real-world aerospace industry use case

Best practices for test management automation

By the end of this article, your GitLab pipelines will automatically feed test results into QMetry, giving your QA teams instant visibility into test execution and helping them make faster, more confident release decisions.

Why integrate GitLab with QMetry?

Before diving into the technical implementation, let's understand the value this integration delivers:

Eliminate manual test result uploads

DevSecOps engineers and QA teams no longer need to manually export test results from CI/CD runs and import them into test management systems. The component handles this automatically after every pipeline execution.

This reduces manual effort while ensuring test data stays consistent, up to date, and easy to access across teams.

Enable end-to-end traceability

By connecting GitLab's CI/CD execution data with QMetry's test management capabilities, teams gain complete traceability from requirements through test cases to actual test execution results. This is critical for regulated industries like financial services, aerospace, medical devices, and automotive, where audit trails are mandatory and regulatory compliance depends on demonstrating complete test coverage.

It also gives teams a clearer view of coverage and risk across releases, making it easier to understand what’s been tested and what still needs attention.

Accelerate feedback loops

Automated test result uploads mean QA teams, product managers, and stakeholders see test execution results immediately after pipeline completion – no waiting for manual data entry or report generation.

With faster access to results, teams can act immediately, reduce delays, and make quicker, more informed release decisions.

Support compliance and audit requirements

For organizations in regulated industries, maintaining comprehensive test records with proper versioning and traceability is non-negotiable. This integration ensures you can document every test execution properly in QMetry with links back to the specific GitLab pipeline, commit, and build.

This creates an audit-ready record of testing activity without adding manual overhead.

Leverage AI-powered test insights

QMetry uses AI to analyze test execution patterns, identify flaky tests, predict test failures, and recommend optimization opportunities. Feeding it real-time data from GitLab pipelines maximizes the value of these AI capabilities.

With continuous data flowing in, teams get more accurate insights and can focus their efforts where it matters most.

About the GitLab and SmartBear partnership

This component represents a growing partnership between GitLab and SmartBear to better connect CI/CD execution with test management in a single workflow. SmartBear brings deep expertise in testing, API management, and quality automation, while GitLab provides the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform. Together, they help teams streamline how testing fits into the development lifecycle while maintaining the quality, security, and compliance standards their industries require.

Whether you're managing test execution for aerospace flight control systems, financial services platforms, automotive safety applications, or medical device software, the combination of GitLab's CI/CD capabilities and QMetry's test management gives teams a centralized, reliable view of testing across the lifecycle, helping them track execution, maintain traceability, and make more confident release decisions.

What you'll need

Before getting started, ensure you have:

A GitLab account with a project containing automated tests that generate test result files (JUnit XML, TestNG XML, etc.)

with a project containing automated tests that generate test result files (JUnit XML, TestNG XML, etc.) QMetry Test Management Enterprise account with API access enabled

account with API access enabled QMetry API Key generated from your QMetry instance (we'll cover this shortly)

generated from your QMetry instance (we'll cover this shortly) QMetry Project already created where you will upload test results

already created where you will upload test results Familiarity with GitLab CI/CD , including understanding of basic .gitlab-ci.yml syntax and pipeline concepts

, including understanding of basic syntax and pipeline concepts Test suite configuration in QMetry (optional but recommended for better organization)

Understanding the test result flow

Here's what happens when you integrate this component:

Test execution: Your GitLab CI/CD pipeline runs automated tests (unit tests, integration tests, E2E tests, etc.). Result generation: Tests produce output files in formats like JUnit XML, TestNG XML, or other supported formats. Component invocation: The QMetry component executes as a job in your pipeline. Automatic upload: The component reads your test result files and uploads them to QMetry via API. QMetry processing: QMetry receives the results, processes them, and makes them available for reporting and analysis.

The beauty of this integration is that it happens automatically, with no manual intervention required once configured.

Part 1: Getting your QMetry API credentials

Before configuring the GitLab component, you need to obtain API access credentials from your QMetry instance. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Access QMetry settings

Log in to your QMetry Test Management Enterprise instance. Navigate to your user profile (typically in the top-right corner). Select Settings or API Access from the dropdown menu.

2. Generate an API key

In the API Access section, click Generate New API Key. Provide a descriptive name for the key (e.g., "GitLab CI/CD Integration"). Set appropriate permissions. The key needs write access to upload test results. Click Generate. Copy the API key immediately as it will only be displayed once.

Important security note: Treat your API key like a password. Never commit it directly to your .gitlab-ci.yml file or store it in plain text. We'll use GitLab CI/CD variables to store it securely.

3. Note your QMetry instance URL

You'll also need your QMetry instance URL, which typically follows this format:

Copy https://your-company.qmetry.com

or, for self-hosted instances:

Copy https://qmetry.your-company.com

Make note of this URL because you'll need it in the next section.

Part 2: Configuring GitLab CI/CD variables

Now that you have your QMetry credentials, let's store them securely in GitLab. Here are the next steps to follow:

4. Navigate to CI/CD settings

Open your GitLab project. In the left sidebar, navigate to Settings > CI/CD. Expand the Variables section. Click Add variable.

5. Add the QMetry API key

Configure the API key variable:

Field Value Key QMETRY_API_KEY Value Your QMetry API key from Step 2 Type Variable Flags ✅ Mask variable

✅ Protect variable (recommended)

Click Add variable to save.

6. Add the QMetry instance URL

Add a second variable for your instance URL:

Field Value Key INSTANCE_URL Value Your QMetry instance URL (e.g., https://your-company.qmetry.com ) Type Variable Flags (optional: Protect variable)

Click Add variable to save.

Why use CI/CD variables?

Security : Masked variables are hidden in job logs.

: Masked variables are hidden in job logs. Reusability : You can use the same credentials across multiple pipelines.

: You can use the same credentials across multiple pipelines. Flexibility : It is easy to rotate credentials without modifying pipeline code.

: It is easy to rotate credentials without modifying pipeline code. Access control: Protected variables are only available on protected branches.

Part 3: Understanding your test result files

Before integrating the component, ensure your tests generate output files that QMetry can process. Here are the next steps to follow:

7. Verify test output format

The QMetry component supports multiple test result formats. The most common is JUnit XML, which most testing frameworks can generate:

Example JUnit XML output ( results.xml ):

Copy <? xml version = "1.0" encoding = "UTF-8" ?> < testsuites > < testsuite name = "Flight Control System Tests" tests = "15" failures = "1" errors = "0" time = "45.231" > < testcase classname = "FlightControlTests" name = "testAltitudeHold" time = "2.341" > < system-out >Altitude hold engaged at 10,000 feet</ system-out > </ testcase > < testcase classname = "FlightControlTests" name = "testAutopilotEngagement" time = "3.125" > < system-out >Autopilot engaged successfully</ system-out > </ testcase > < testcase classname = "FlightControlTests" name = "testEmergencyLanding" time = "5.892" > < failure message = "Landing gear failed to deploy" > Expected: Landing gear deployed Actual: Landing gear malfunction detected </ failure > </ testcase > <!-- Additional test cases... --> </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Most testing frameworks generate this format automatically:

JUnit (Java): Native format

(Java): Native format pytest (Python): Use --junitxml=results.xml flag

(Python): Use flag Jest (JavaScript): Use jest-junit reporter

(JavaScript): Use reporter RSpec (Ruby): Use rspec_junit_formatter

(Ruby): Use NUnit (.NET): Use nunit-console with XML output

(.NET): Use with XML output Go test: Use go-junit-report

8. Confirm test artifact configuration

Ensure your existing pipeline saves test results as artifacts. This allows the QMetry component to access them:

Copy test : stage : test script : - npm install - npm test -- --reporter=junit --reporter-options=output=results.xml artifacts : reports : junit : results.xml paths : - results.xml when : always # Upload even if tests fail

Key points:

artifacts.reports.junit makes results visible in GitLab's test report UI.

makes results visible in GitLab's test report UI. artifacts.paths ensures the file is available to downstream jobs.

ensures the file is available to downstream jobs. when: always ensures results upload even if tests fail.

Part 4: Integrating the QMetry component

Now for the main event – adding the QMetry component to your pipeline. Here are the next steps to follow:

9. Basic component integration

Add the component to your .gitlab-ci.yml file. The component should run after your tests complete:

Copy include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

Let's break down each input parameter:

Parameter Description Example stage Which CI/CD stage runs the upload job test project Your QMetry project name or key "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name Path to your test results file "results.xml" testing_type Format of your test results "JUNIT" (also supports: TESTNG , NUNIT , etc.) instance_url Your QMetry instance URL ${INSTANCE_URL} (from CI/CD variables) api_key QMetry API key for authentication ${QMETRY_API_KEY} (from CI/CD variables)

10. Complete pipeline example

Here's a complete .gitlab-ci.yml example showing test execution followed by QMetry upload:

Copy stages : - test - report variables : # Your app-specific variables NODE_VERSION : "18" # Run your automated tests unit-tests : stage : test image : node:${NODE_VERSION} script : - npm ci - npm run test:unit -- --reporter=junit --reporter-options=output=results.xml artifacts : reports : junit : results.xml paths : - results.xml when : always tags : - docker # Upload results to QMetry include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test # Runs in same stage as tests project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

11. Run your pipeline

Commit and push your changes:

Copy git add .gitlab-ci.yml git commit -m "Add QMetry test result integration" git push origin main

Navigate to your GitLab project's CI/CD > Pipelines to watch the execution.

12. Verify successful upload

After the pipeline completes, you should see:

In GitLab:

A new job in your pipeline named qmetry-import (or similar) Job logs showing successful API communication Green checkmark indicating successful upload

Example successful job log:

Copy $ curl -X POST https: //your-company.qmetry.com/api/v3/test-results/import \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${QMETRY_API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d @payload.json { "status" : "success" , "message" : "Test results uploaded successfully" , "results_processed" : 15 , "test_cases_created" : 3 , "test_cases_updated" : 12 , "execution_id" : "EXE-12345" } Job succeeded ``` **In QMetry**: 1 . Navigate to your project dashboard. 2 . Check the **Test Executions** section. 3 . You should see a new test execution with results from your GitLab pipeline. 4 . Click into the execution to see detailed test case results. ## Part 5 : Advanced configuration options Now that you have the basic integration working, let's explore advanced configuration for enterprise requirements. Here are the next steps to follow: ### 13 . Organizing results with test suites For better organization, you can specify which QMetry test suite should receive results: ```yaml include: - component: gitlab.com/sb 9945614 /qtm-gitlab-component/qmetry-import@ 1.0 . 5 inputs: stage: test project: "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name: "results.xml" testing_type: "JUNIT" testsuite_name: "Sprint 23 Regression Tests" testsuite_id: "TS-456" # Optional: Use existing test suite ID instance_url: ${ INSTANCE_URL } api_key: ${ QMETRY_API_KEY }

When to use test suites:

Organizing tests by sprint or release

Separating regression tests from new feature tests

Grouping tests by component or subsystem

Creating test execution hierarchies for reporting

14. Configuring automation hierarchy levels

QMetry supports hierarchical test organization. Use the automation_hierarchy parameter to specify the organization level:

Copy include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" automation_hierarchy : "2" # Level 2 hierarchy instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

Hierarchy levels explained:

Level 1 : Top-level test suites (e.g., "All Regression Tests")

: Top-level test suites (e.g., "All Regression Tests") Level 2 : Sub-suites (e.g., "Flight Control Tests" under "Regression Tests")

: Sub-suites (e.g., "Flight Control Tests" under "Regression Tests") Level 3: Granular test groups (e.g., "Altitude Hold Tests" under "Flight Control")

15. Multiple test result files

For complex projects with multiple test jobs, you can invoke the component multiple times:

Copy stages : - test # Unit tests unit-tests : stage : test script : - npm run test:unit artifacts : paths : - unit-results.xml when : always # Integration tests integration-tests : stage : test script : - npm run test:integration artifacts : paths : - integration-results.xml when : always # Upload unit test results include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "unit-results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_name : "Unit Tests - Sprint 23" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY} # Upload integration test results - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "integration-results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_name : "Integration Tests - Sprint 23" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

For enterprise environments with dedicated runners, specify runner tags:

Copy include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test runner_tag : "production-runners" # Use specific runner pool project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

17. Custom test suite folders

Organize test suites into folders for better project structure:

Copy include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_folder_path : "/Regression/Sprint-23/Flight-Controls" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

This creates a folder hierarchy in QMetry:

Copy Aerospace Flight Control System/ └── Regression/ └── Sprint-23/ └── Flight-Controls/ └── [Your test execution]

18. Advanced field mapping

For enterprise QMetry instances with custom fields, use the testcase_fields and testsuite_fields parameters:

Copy include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : test project : "Aerospace Flight Control System" file_name : "results.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testcase_fields : "priority=P1,component=FlightControl,certification=DO-178C" testsuite_fields : "release=v2.4.0,sprint=23" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

This adds custom metadata to test cases and suites for enhanced filtering and reporting.

Part 6: Real-world use cases

Let's explore how organizations across different industries are using this integration to solve critical quality and compliance challenges.

Financial services: Enterprise banking platforms

Leading financial institutions are evolving their engineering practices with integrated DevOps platforms. These organizations face unique challenges when managing test automation at scale.

The challenge for financial services:

Regulatory compliance : Financial services must maintain detailed audit trails for all testing activities.

: Financial services must maintain detailed audit trails for all testing activities. Multiple compliance frameworks : Firms must adhere to FCA, PSD2, GDPR, and internal risk management policies.

: Firms must adhere to FCA, PSD2, GDPR, and internal risk management policies. High-frequency deployments : Multiple production deployments are required daily across microservices.

: Multiple production deployments are required daily across microservices. Zero-tolerance for failures : Banking systems require extremely high reliability.

: Banking systems require extremely high reliability. Distributed teams: QA teams need real-time visibility across global engineering teams.

The solution: Financial services organizations implementing the QMetry GitLab Component can automate test result uploads across their CI/CD pipelines for:

Unit tests for hundreds of microservices

API contract tests for inter-service communication

End-to-end transaction flow tests

Security and compliance scanning results

Performance and load testing results

Example implementation approach:

Copy # Financial services approach: Separate test uploads by test type stages : - test - security - report # Unit tests for payment processing service unit-tests : stage : test script : - mvn clean test artifacts : paths : - target/surefire-reports/TEST-*.xml when : always # Upload to QMetry with compliance metadata include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : report project : "Payment Processing Platform" file_name : "target/surefire-reports/TEST-*.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_name : "Payment Services - Unit Tests" testsuite_folder_path : "/Regulatory/FCA-Compliance/Unit-Tests" testcase_fields : "compliance=FCA,risk_level=high,service=payments" automation_hierarchy : "2" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

Potential business outcomes for financial services:

Significant reduction in manual test reporting time

in manual test reporting time Complete audit trail coverage for regulatory reviews

for regulatory reviews Real-time visibility for distributed QA teams

for distributed QA teams Faster time-to-production with automated quality gates

with automated quality gates Enhanced compliance posture with complete traceability from requirements to test execution

Aerospace flight control testing

Let's explore how an aerospace company might use this integration for critical flight control system testing.

Aerospace software development faces unique requirements and challenges:

DO-178C compliance : Aviation software must follow strict certification standards

: Aviation software must follow strict certification standards Complete traceability : Every requirement must link to test cases and execution results

: Every requirement must link to test cases and execution results Audit trails : Regulators require detailed records of all testing activities

: Regulators require detailed records of all testing activities Safety-critical quality : Failures can have catastrophic consequences

: Failures can have catastrophic consequences Multiple test levels: Unit, integration, system, and certification tests

The solution: By integrating GitLab CI/CD with QMetry, the aerospace engineering team achieves automated test execution and reporting.

Copy stages : - build - unit-test - integration-test - system-test - report # Build flight control firmware build-firmware : stage : build script : - make clean - make build TARGET=flight-control artifacts : paths : - build/flight-control.bin # Unit tests (DO-178C Level A) unit-tests : stage : unit-test script : - make test-unit OUTPUT=junit artifacts : paths : - test-results/unit-tests.xml when : always # Hardware-in-the-loop integration tests hil-integration-tests : stage : integration-test tags : - hil-test-bench # Dedicated hardware test environment script : - ./scripts/deploy-to-test-bench.sh - ./scripts/run-hil-tests.sh artifacts : paths : - test-results/hil-tests.xml when : always # System-level certification tests certification-tests : stage : system-test tags : - certification-environment script : - ./scripts/run-certification-suite.sh artifacts : paths : - test-results/certification-tests.xml when : always only : - main # Only run on main branch # Upload unit test results to QMetry include : - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : report project : "Flight Control System v2.4" file_name : "test-results/unit-tests.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_name : "Unit Tests - DO-178C Level A" testsuite_folder_path : "/Certification/DO-178C/Unit" testcase_fields : "compliance=DO-178C,level=A,safety_critical=true" automation_hierarchy : "2" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY} # Upload HIL test results - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : report project : "Flight Control System v2.4" file_name : "test-results/hil-tests.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_name : "Hardware-in-Loop Integration Tests" testsuite_folder_path : "/Certification/DO-178C/Integration" testcase_fields : "compliance=DO-178C,level=A,test_type=HIL" automation_hierarchy : "2" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY} # Upload certification test results - component : gitlab.com/sb9945614/qtm-gitlab-component/ [email protected] inputs : stage : report project : "Flight Control System v2.4" file_name : "test-results/certification-tests.xml" testing_type : "JUNIT" testsuite_name : "System Certification Tests" testsuite_folder_path : "/Certification/DO-178C/System" testcase_fields : "compliance=DO-178C,level=A,certification_ready=true" automation_hierarchy : "1" instance_url : ${INSTANCE_URL} api_key : ${QMETRY_API_KEY}

The results

Before integration:

QA engineers manually exported test results from GitLab

Imported results into QMetry through UI uploads

Process took 2-3 hours per test cycle

Human error risk in data entry

Delayed feedback to stakeholders

After integration:

Test results automatically flow from GitLab to QMetry

Complete audit trail from commit → test → result

Zero manual intervention required

Real-time visibility for certification auditors

Compliance reports generated automatically

Example QMetry dashboard after integration:

Copy ╔════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ Flight Control System v2.4 - Test Execution Dashboard ║ ╠════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ ║ ║ 📊 Test Execution Summary (Last 7 Days) ║ ║ ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ║ ║ ✓ Total Tests Executed: 1,247 ║ ║ ✓ Passed: 1,241 (99.5%) ║ ║ ✗ Failed: 6 (0.5%) ║ ║ ⏸ Skipped: 0 ║ ║ ║ ║ 📁 Test Suite Organization ║ ║ ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ║ ║ └─ Certification/ ║ ║ └─ DO-178C/ ║ ║ ├─ Unit/ (487 tests, 100% pass) ║ ║ ├─ Integration/ (623 tests, 99.2% pass) ║ ║ └─ System/ (137 tests, 100% pass) ║ ║ ║ ║ 🔗 Traceability ║ ║ ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ║ ║ Requirements Covered: 342/342 (100%) ║ ║ Test Cases Linked: 1,247/1,247 (100%) ║ ║ GitLab Pipeline Executions: 47 (automated) ║ ║ ║ ║ ⚠️ Action Items ║ ║ ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ║ ║ • 6 failed tests require investigation ║ ║ • Last execution: 2 minutes ago (Pipeline #1543) ║ ║ • GitLab Commit: a7f8c23 "Fix altitude hold logic" ║ ║ ║ ╚════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

Compliance and audit benefits

Both financial services and aerospace organizations can leverage this integration for compliance:

For financial services (FCA, PSD2, SOX):

Automated traceability: Link regulatory requirements → test cases → execution results → GitLab commits Audit-ready documentation: Complete test execution history with timestamps and pipeline references Risk management: Real-time quality dashboards for risk assessment Regulatory reporting: Generate compliance reports directly from QMetry test data

For aerospace certification (DO-178C, DO-254):

Automated traceability matrix: QMetry links requirements → test cases → execution results → GitLab commits Immutable audit trail: Every test execution is timestamped with pipeline ID, commit SHA, and executor Certification package generation: QMetry generates compliant documentation pulling data from GitLab pipelines Real-time compliance dashboards: Auditors can view test coverage and execution history in real-time

Complete configuration reference

Here's a comprehensive reference of all available component inputs:

Input Parameter Required Default Description stage No test GitLab CI/CD stage for the upload job runner_tag No "" Specific runner tag to use (empty = any available runner) project Yes - QMetry project name or key file_name Yes - Path to test results file (relative to project root) testing_type Yes - Test result format: JUNIT , TESTNG , NUNIT , etc. skip_warning No "1" Skip warnings during import ( "1" = skip, "0" = show) is_matching_required No "false" Match existing test cases by name ( "true" or "false" ) testsuite_name No "" Name for the test suite in QMetry testsuite_id No "" Existing test suite ID to append results to testsuite_folder_path No "" Folder path for organizing test suites (e.g., /Regression/Sprint-23 ) automation_hierarchy No "" Hierarchy level for test organization ( "1" , "2" , "3" , etc.) testcase_fields No "" Custom fields for test cases (comma-separated: field1=value1,field2=value2 ) testsuite_fields No "" Custom fields for test suites (comma-separated: field1=value1,field2=value2 ) instance_url Yes - QMetry instance URL (store in CI/CD variable) api_key Yes - QMetry API key (store in CI/CD variable, masked)

Best practices for production use

As you scale your integration, follow these best practices:

Security

✅ Always use CI/CD variables for sensitive data (API keys, URLs)

for sensitive data (API keys, URLs) ✅ Mask and protect API key variables

API key variables ✅ Rotate API keys periodically (quarterly recommended)

periodically (quarterly recommended) ✅ Restrict API key permissions to minimum required (write to test results only)

to minimum required (write to test results only) ✅ Use protected branches for production test uploads

Performance

✅ Keep test result files reasonable size (< 10 MB recommended)

(< 10 MB recommended) ✅ Split large test suites into multiple jobs/files

into multiple jobs/files ✅ Use parallel test execution to reduce pipeline duration

to reduce pipeline duration ✅ Cache dependencies to speed up test execution

Organization

✅ Use consistent naming conventions for test suites and folder paths

for test suites and folder paths ✅ Leverage custom fields for filtering and reporting

for filtering and reporting ✅ Create folder hierarchies that mirror your test strategy

that mirror your test strategy ✅ Document your integration in project README files

Troubleshooting

✅ Review job logs for API communication details

for API communication details ✅ Verify test result file format matches testing_type parameter

matches parameter ✅ Check QMetry project exists and API key has access

and API key has access ✅ Ensure test result files are available as pipeline artifacts

Summary and next steps

Congratulations! You've successfully integrated GitLab CI/CD with QMetry Test Management Enterprise. Your setup now provides:

Automated test result uploads – No more manual exports and imports

– No more manual exports and imports Real-time visibility – QA teams see results immediately after pipeline execution

– QA teams see results immediately after pipeline execution Complete traceability – Link GitLab commits, pipelines, and test executions

– Link GitLab commits, pipelines, and test executions Enhanced compliance – Maintain audit trails for regulated industries

– Maintain audit trails for regulated industries Scalable quality processes – Support growing test suites without added overhead

What happens now

Every time your GitLab pipeline runs:

Tests execute and generate result files. The QMetry component automatically uploads results to your instance. QA teams, stakeholders, and auditors see results in QMetry dashboards. AI-powered insights analyze execution patterns and identify improvements. Compliance reports generate automatically with full traceability.

Expand your integration

Now that you have the basic integration working, consider these advanced scenarios:

Bi-directional integration : Use QMetry's API to trigger GitLab pipelines from test management workflows.

: Use QMetry's API to trigger GitLab pipelines from test management workflows. Multi-project deployments : Scale the component across your organization's GitLab projects.

: Scale the component across your organization's GitLab projects. Custom reporting : Build dashboards combining GitLab pipeline metrics with QMetry test analytics.

: Build dashboards combining GitLab pipeline metrics with QMetry test analytics. Scheduled test execution: Use GitLab scheduled pipelines to run regression suites nightly.

Learn more and get help

Documentation and resources

Support

For component technical questions:

Visit the component repository.

Open an issue on the project.

Check existing issues for common questions.

For QMetry product questions: