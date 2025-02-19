Structuring the GitLab Package Registry for enterprise scale

Published on: February 19, 2025
Learn how to leverage GitLab's unique project-based publishing model alongside root-group-level consumption to create a secure, flexible package management strategy.
As organizations grow, managing internal packages becomes increasingly complex. While traditional package managers, like JFrog Artifactory and Sonatype Nexus, use a centralized repository approach, GitLab takes a different path that aligns with modern development teams' work. In this post, we'll explore how to effectively structure your GitLab Package Registry for enterprise scale, focusing on Maven and npm packages as examples.
If you're coming from a traditional package manager, GitLab's approach might initially seem different. Instead of a single centralized repository, GitLab integrates package management directly into your existing project and group structure. This means:
This model offers several advantages:
While GitLab supports package consumption at various group levels, using the root group level has emerged as a best practice among our users. Here's why:
Let's look at how this works in practice with a large enterprise:
company/ (root group)
├── retail-division/
│ ├── shared-libraries/ # Division-specific shared code
│ └── teams/
│ ├── checkout/ # Team publishes packages here
│ └── inventory/ # Team publishes packages here
├── banking-division/
│ ├── shared-libraries/ # Division-specific shared code
│ └── teams/
│ ├── payments/ # Team publishes packages here
│ └── fraud/ # Team publishes packages here
└── shared-platform/ # Enterprise-wide shared code
├── java-commons/ # Shared Java libraries
└── ui-components/ # Shared UI components
Teams publish packages to their specific project registries, maintaining clear ownership:
<!-- checkout/pom.xml -->
<distributionManagement>
<repository>
<id>gitlab-maven</id>
<url>${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/maven</url>
</repository>
</distributionManagement>
// ui-components/package.json
{
"name": "@company/ui-components",
"publishConfig": {
"registry": "${CI_API_V4_URL}/projects/${CI_PROJECT_ID}/packages/npm/"
}
}
The power of root group consumption comes into play here. All teams configure a single endpoint for package access:
<!-- Any project's pom.xml -->
<repositories>
<repository>
<id>gitlab-maven</id>
<url>https://gitlab.example.com/api/v4/groups/company/-/packages/maven</url>
</repository>
</repositories>
# Any project's .npmrc
@company:registry=https://gitlab.example.com/api/v4/groups/company/-/packages/npm/
This configuration automatically provides access to all packages across your organization while maintaining the benefits of project-based publishing.
GitLab's model simplifies authentication through deploy tokens and CI/CD integration.
GitLab automatically handles authentication in pipelines using
CI_JOB_TOKEN:
# .gitlab-ci.yml
publish:
script:
- mvn deploy # or npm publish
# CI_JOB_TOKEN provides automatic authentication
Use group deploy tokens for package consumption:
GitLab's package registry model, particularly when leveraging root group consumption, offers a powerful solution for enterprise package management. By combining project-based publishing with root group consumption, organizations get the best of both worlds: clear ownership and simplified access. This approach scales naturally with your organization while maintaining security and ease of use.
Start by implementing this model with a single team or division, and expand as you see the benefits of this integrated approach. Remember that while this post focused on Maven and npm, the same principles apply to all package types supported by GitLab.
