Security experts and product leaders offered their take on new developments in application security and the latest from GitLab 17.5.
Get to know GitLab Duo's capabilities and benefits, and use these visual learning tools to understand how to incorporate AI throughout your software development lifecycle.
Discover how to transform all aspects of product management, boosting efficiency and improving decision-making. Learn practical tips for leveraging AI throughout your PM workflow.
Learn the strategies and practices to adopt for secure and responsible development and use of AI.
Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.
Learn everything you need to know about agentic AI, including what it is, how it works, why it levels up your DevSecOps environment, and best practices for implementation.
In this second blog in our ‘Future of AI/ML in DevSecOps’ series, find out the impact of AI Assisted code suggestions on the software development lifecycle.
This blog series chronicles our journey to integrate AI/ML throughout the software development lifecycle.
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert