10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat

Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results.
Security

5 things to know from our LinkedIn Live Security Deep Dive

Security experts and product leaders offered their take on new developments in application security and the latest from GitLab 17.5.

AI/ML

5 videos and interactive tours to learn GitLab Duo fast

Get to know GitLab Duo's capabilities and benefits, and use these visual learning tools to understand how to incorporate AI throughout your software development lifecycle.

AI/ML

5 ways GitLab Duo Chat AI can supercharge product management

Discover how to transform all aspects of product management, boosting efficiency and improving decision-making. Learn practical tips for leveraging AI throughout your PM workflow.

AI/ML

A developer's guide to building an AI security governance framework

Learn the strategies and practices to adopt for secure and responsible development and use of AI.

AI/ML

Accelerate code reviews with GitLab Duo and Amazon Q

Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.

AI/ML

Agentic AI guides and resources

Learn everything you need to know about agentic AI, including what it is, how it works, why it levels up your DevSecOps environment, and best practices for implementation.

AI/ML

How AI-assisted code suggestions will advance DevSecOps

In this second blog in our ‘Future of AI/ML in DevSecOps’ series, find out the impact of AI Assisted code suggestions on the software development lifecycle.

AI/ML

AI/ML in DevSecOps Series

This blog series chronicles our journey to integrate AI/ML throughout the software development lifecycle.

AI/ML

AI-powered growth: Transform every stage of software delivery

Find out how the latest developments in the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform boost efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.

