GitLab named Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration 2019

We're happy to share that GitLab is a Challenger in Gartner's 2019 ARO Magic Quadrant
Product

3 GitLab features to level up DevSecOps workflows

Fix broken pipelines faster, better understand security vulnerabilities, and filter out false positives with our latest platform improvements.

Engineering

5 Teams that made the switch to GitLab CI/CD

See what happened when these five teams moved on from old continuous integration and delivery solutions and switched to GitLab CI/CD.

DevSecOps

6 ways SMBs can leverage the power of a DevOps platform

Bringing a DevOps platform into a small business can be a game changer. It can also cut down on the hat wearing. Here are the top 6 benefits.

Engineering

A beginner's guide to continuous integration

Here's how to help everyone on your team, like designers and testers, get started with GitLab CI.

Open Source

A CI/CD component builder's journey

Learn how a creator of shared, includable templates upskilled by migrating the templates to GitLab CI/CD components and the CI/CD Catalog.

Engineering

New up and coming GitLab CI/CD Features

DAG, Multi-project Pipelines, Runner Setup for Kubernetes and more.

Engineering

How adSoul transitioned to GitLab CI from Jenkins

adSoul, a marketing automation company, outlines a successful three-phase migration plan for moving to GitLab CI from Jenkins.

Engineering

How developer-centric AppSec testing can dramatically change your DevOps team

Find and fix security bugs faster by implementing developer-centric application security testing in the CI pipeline. And the bonus? Engineering and security will finally be better aligned.

Engineering

How starting merge trains improve efficiency for DevOps

No more queuing and waiting for pipeline results! Read how merge trains will speed up your deployments while making sure master stays green.

