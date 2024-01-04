The 2023 bug bounty year in review

Published on: January 4, 2024
GitLab's bug bounty program had an incredible year. Learn more about the prizes awarded and the bug reporters who won them.
Each year, our Application Security team recaps the highlights from the GitLab Bug Bounty Program. Let's go through some statistics from the year that has passed, and celebrate five outstanding researchers from our program.
We wouldn't be where we are without the collaboration of our bug bounty community, and we consider these awards as hugely beneficial and money well spent. Let's dive into the details!
Note: Data is accurate as of December 19th, 2023.
You can see program statistics updated daily on our HackerOne program page.
As is tradition by now, we want to highlight some of our wonderful reporters. Drum roll, please, for our five reporters of the year... 🥁
Most valid reports to our program
Most valid reports from a newcomer to our program
Best written reports
Most innovative report
Most impactful finding
As a thank you for their hard work this year, we have organized something special for the researchers mentioned above - they will receive a surprise gift set, with our new GitLab Bug Bounty design (winners, make sure to check your HackerOne emails!).
In 2023, we introduced 90-day challenges, where every 90 days(-ish) we roll out a new challenge.
Our first one was an unauthenticated 0-click remote code execution, and our current one (until 2024-02-20 00:00 UTC) is an account takeover challenge without any user interaction. If you manage this, then we’ll raise the bounty to $50,000, regardless of the CVSS! More details can be found on our HackerOne program page.
We also hosted another "Ask a hacker AMA" – this time with @0xn3va. Read the summary blog post, which includes a link to the recording.
We look forward to seeing your reports in 2024!
