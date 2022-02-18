The best of GitLab's DevOps Platform 2021

Before we get too far into 2022, we wanted to take a look back at the most exciting additions to our DevOps Platform over the last year. Since we release every month on the 22nd, there were lots of new features to consider, but these stood out to me.

Epic Boards

In GitLab 14.0, we made it easy to keep track of all epics in one place through Epic Boards. Our Epic Boards are customizable with a simple “drag and drop” interface accessible to all teammates, not just the technical ones. Now it’s painless to create general or DevOps-focused workflow states. And teams aren’t just more efficient, they can actually be predictable.

Explore our Epic Boards.

Integrations with VS Code and Gitpod

Fans of Visual Studio Code got a much tighter integration with GitLab in 2021. The GitLab Workflow Extension reduces context switching and improves productivity. And we rounded up 8 ways to get the most out of VS Code and GitLab.

GitLab also created a tighter integration with Gitpod. Developers can now set up environments as code, greatly speeding up the process. I think this Gitpod integration is so slick I used it to code, build and deploy from an iPad. Gitpod and its features give developers an opportunity to think outside the box.

So much security

In 2021 we gave security pros a true “home” in GitLab with our security dashboard. Teams can now see vulnerabilities in a pipeline and easily slice and dice that data as necessary.

Static application security testing (SAST) also got an upgrade last year. We now have nextgen SAST that will reduce Ruby false positives as well as the ability to automatically test Infrastructure as Code for the first time.

Praefect for Gitaly

Customers who want high availability on their own instances now can use Praefect, our Gitaly clustering solution, that allows Git to scale. Here’s what you need to know about configuring a Gitaly cluster.

A visual pipeline editor

It’s hard to build it if you can’t see it, and that’s where our Pipeline Editor comes in. Use Pipeline Editor to quickly set up CI/CD because it’s now easy to see configurations and dependencies between jobs. Validate and visualize all parts of the pipeline without feeling overwhelmed by the complexity.

Working with (and on) OpenShift

It’s now possible to set up a GitLab Runner for Red Hat’s popular OpenShift infrastructure. Organizations relying on OpenShift can now use the GitLab Operator to easily tap into the power of GitLab’s DevOps Platform.

The GitLab Agent for Kubernetes

Last fall we announced an easier way to tackle GitLab and Kubernetes integrations in a secure and cloud-friendly way: The GitLab Agent for Kubernetes. We call this agentk and here’s everything you need to know about set up.

2021 and 2022

If I had to sum it up, I’d say that in 2021 we doubled down on security. And this year, expect us to double down on operations, specifically observability, thanks to our acquisition of Opstrace. It’s going to be an exciting ride!