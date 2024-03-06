The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab

Published on: March 6, 2024
19 min read
This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more.
The principle of least privilege (PoLP) is a concept in which a user's access rights should be limited to the bare minimum needed for them to complete the tasks required within their respective roles. By implementing PoLP you can enhance your organization's security posture, complementing zero trust, in the following ways:
GitLab provides a variety of different features that allow you to customize the actions a user can perform which assist in the achievement of PoLP. These features include:
In this blog post, you'll learn each of the features mentioned, how they improve your organization's security posture, as well as how to implement them.
Watch my video, which introduces you to achieving PoLP with GitLab:
GitLab allows you to create custom roles, which apply additional permissions to base roles to meet the security needs of your organization. The available base roles are as follows:
Each base role applies a particular set of permissions to a user. Base roles apply different permissions for group members, project members, and in project features. For example, the table below shows which roles can view the project dependency list:
|Base role
|Can view project dependency list
|Guest
|❌
|Reporter
|❌
|Developer
|✅
|Maintainer
|✅
|Owner
|✅
The dependency list also known as a software bill of materials (SBOM), displays your project's dependencies and key details about those dependencies. It makes sense that only those actively working on a project should be able to see what dependencies are present to limit any exploitation of your application using its dependencies.
However, there are cases in which a Guest may need to see the SBOM to assist the organization in achieving compliance. By using custom roles, a new role can be created with all the limited permissions of the Guest role, and additionally, the ability to view the project dependency list can be added. Therefore, we have a Guest assisting us with compliance with the least privileged access required for their job.
Watch my video on custom roles and granular security permissions with GitLab:
As of the GitLab 16.8 release, the following granular permissions can be added to any base role:
We will continue to add more granular permissions with each GitLab release. You can learn more about our roadmap for this feature by referring to the Granular Security Permissions Epic and provide feedback in the customer feedback Issue. You also have the ability to contribute to GitLab and develop your own granular permissions.
The requirements for implementing custom roles are as follows:
To see custom roles in action requires:
When you enable a custom role for a user with the Guest role, that user has access to elevated permissions, and therefore:
Now that you know the benefits of implementing custom roles with granular permissions, let's implement them within our GitLab instance:
After creating the role you should be able to see the new custom role along with its ID, Base role, and Permissions. Be sure to save the ID as it will be used when we assign the custom role to a guest user.
Now we must assign the custom role to a group or project member. This can be done as follows:
$ export TOKEN=glpat-XXXXXXXXXXXX
$ echo $TOKEN
glpat-XXXXXXXXXXXX
$ curl "https://gitlab.example.com/api/v4/users?username=fjdiaz"
[{"id":4710074,"username":"fjdiaz","name":"Fern","state":"active","locked":false,"avatar_url":"https://gitlab.com/uploads/-/system/user/avatar/4710074/avatar.png","web_url":"https://gitlab.com/fjdiaz"}]
$ export USER_ID=4710074
$ echo $USER_ID
4710074
$ export CUSTOM_ROLE_ID=1000782
$ echo $CUSTOM_ROLE_ID
1000782
$ export GROUP_ID=10087220
$ echo $GROUP_ID
10087220
$ export PROJECT_ID=45738177
$ echo $PROJECT_ID
45738177
"Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" --data '{"member_role_id": $CUSTOM_ROLE_ID, "access_level": 10}' "https://gitlab.example.com/api/v4/projects/$PROJECT_ID/members/$USER_ID"
$ curl --request PUT --header "Content-Type: application/json" --header "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" --data '{"member_role_id": $CUSTOM_ROLE_ID, "access_level": 10}' "https://gitlab.example.com/api/v4/groups/$GROUP_ID/members/$USER_ID"
Now that the custom role has been applied to a guest user, when they login, they can see the Vulnerability dashboard present in the Secure tab. Notice, however, that they are still not allowed to see the source code.
This is useful because it allows users to audit the system without being able to make changes to the code base, which applies the PoLP for those auditing the system for vulnerabilities.
GitLab provides security policies to help you achieve least privilege access. There are two different types of security policies provided by GitLab:
Some examples of how both policy types can be used in unison to provide least privilege access are as follows:
Policies are stored in a separate repo from the project they are being applied to called the Security Policy Project (SPP). This allows for separate permissions to be set to the SPP vs. the application repo, thus strengthening your ability to separate duties and apply PoLP.
To enforce the policies contained in an SPP you link it to a project, subgroup, group, or multiples of each. An SPP can contain multiple policies but they are enforced together. An SPP enforced on a group or subgroup applies to everything below the hierarchy, including all subgroups and their projects.
Security policies can be managed via the policy management UI as well as via yaml. Using the policy editor you can create, edit, and delete policies.
Feel free to leverage the Simple Notes demo environment to try this yourself by following the provided DevSecOps tutorial.
Now let's take a look at how to create a Scan Execution policy. Before getting started make sure you have met the following criteria:
We will be creating a policy that automatically runs a SAST scan with each pipeline, regardless of the SAST template is defined within the gitlab-ci.yml:
Conditions: Conditions which must be met (a pipeline is triggered or on a set schedule) in order for an action to take place.
Now that the policy has been created, all we need to do is run a pipeline to see that SAST will be present even if it is not defined in the .gitlab-ci.yml.
Now let's take a look at how to create a Merge Request Approval policy. Before getting started make sure you have met the following criteria:
We will be creating a policy that requires approval from project maintainers if any security scanner detects a vulnerability when compared with any branch:
Now that the policy has been created, all we need to do is run a pipeline and if SAST detects any vulnerabilities then approvals will be required from the selected approver before the code change can be merged. Merge Request Approval policies can be used with all GitLab security scanners, including license scanning.
Branch protections allow you to impose additional restrictions on particular branches within your repository. This further strengthens the PoLP for the interactions on a particular set of branches.
For example, a protected branch can control:
Branch protections are available in all tiers and offerings of GitLab. Branch protections can be applied to a single project or a group of projects. You can apply branch protections for required roles to push and merge as follows:
You should now see the protected branch added to the list.
The Owner role is required to add branch protections to a group and the Maintainer role or greater is required to add branch protections to a project.
If you want to further limit what files developers can perform changes on, one of the best features to implement is Code Owners. Code Owners allows you to define who has the expertise for specific parts of your project’s codebase. Defining the owners of files and directories in Code Owners will:
To set up Code Owners, follow these steps:
Now, when looking at files, you can see who the Code Owners are for a particular file.
If you implement Code Owner approvals, then when creating a merge request, the Code Owners must approve before the code can be merged.
There are additional approval settings that can be applied before code can be committed with a merge request. These additional approval settings are as follows:
Additionally, whenever a commit is added, you can:
To configure additional approval settings you can perform the following steps:
These can also be applied to your top-level group by performing the following steps:
By leveraging these approval settings you can make sure that code always obtains oversight by a person who was not involved in creating the code, thereby preventing a conflict of interest.
You can create a compliance framework that is a label to identify that your project has certain compliance requirements or needs additional oversight. The label can optionally enforce compliance pipeline configuration to the projects on which it is applied.
Feel free to leverage the Compliance Frameworks Demo group to see an example of compliance frameworks and their usage.
To create a compliance pipeline, all you need to do is create a new project which will store a
.gitlab-ci.yml file that we wish to use in another project. The new compliance pipeline project can have separate permissions from the project to which you will apply it. This is beneficial because it prevents developers from making changes to pipelines that must run.
You can see I have created the following pipeline definition which:
Now that the compliance pipeline for SOC2 has been defined, we must define a compliance framework and apply it to our project. In this case, I will apply it to my Accounting Department project.
To create a compliance framework label, follow these steps:
And now you should see your newly added framework under active compliance frameworks.
Now let’s go ahead and assign this compliance label to our Accounting Department project:
The project should now have the compliance framework label applied.
This enables separation of duties and prevents compliance pipelines from being altered by those without permissions.
Security Policy Scope and Pipeline Execution Over the past several releases, GitLab has introduced two experimental features, Security Policy Scope and Pipeline Execution, to make it even easier to adhere to PoLP. These features are very similar to Compliance Pipelines and Compliance Frameworks and can be managed from GitLab’s security policy UI.
Note: These features are currently considered experimental. An experiment is a feature that is in the process of being developed. It is not production ready. We encourage users to try experimental features and provide feedback.
The pipeline execution policy action introduces a new scan action type into Scan Execution policies for creating and enforcing custom CI in your target development projects. You can execute a custom pipeline along with your current pipeline. This allows you to enforce compliance by always forcing particular actions to run that are not just security scanners and that cannot be overwritten by those without permissions.
The Security policy scope can be applied to either Merge Request Approval or Scan Execution policies. Scopes enable you to administer policies with a particular scope, meaning you can:
To enable these experimental features, follow these steps:
Now, whenever you are creating a security policy, the following options will be available:
To learn more about these features, check out the following documentation:
Thanks for reading! These are some of the ways that GitLab allows you to strengthen your organization's security posture through the enablement of PoLP. To learn more about GitLab and the other ways we can strengthen your organization's security throughout all parts of the SDLC, check out the following links:
