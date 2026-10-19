Three developer tasks worth handing to an agent

You already have an AI assistant. It completes your code, explains code you didn’t write, and maybe even drafts a whole feature while you sip your coffee. An agent on GitLab picks up where your editor stops.

The AI in your editor only knows what's open in your editor. It doesn't know that your merge request has been sitting in the queue for two days, or that your pipeline failed for the third time this week. Without your pipeline logs, it can’t offer a fix.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform works within the project and across your software delivery workflow, taking into account merge requests, issues, pipelines, and repositories your whole team shares. This context makes all the difference.

Here are three ways to try out GitLab’s agentic features today, and you don't need a paid GitLab plan to do it.

Set up your group

On GitLab.com, a group Owner sets up your top-level group:

Purchase GitLab Credits. Go to Settings > Billing and select Purchase credits .

Turn on GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

Turn on foundational flows. Go to Settings > GitLab Duo . Select Change configuration . Under Flow execution , select Allow flow execution and Allow foundational flows . Select Code Review and Fix CI/CD Pipeline . Select Save changes .



1. Hand off the first pass on reviews

Code Review Flow reads a merge request's diff, description, and related files (like tests and dependencies), then posts detailed review comments directly on the merge request. The flow catches small issues, missed edge cases, and inconsistent patterns on your merge requests, so you can save your judgment for the critical details.

Try it on your project:

On a merge request, assign @GitLabDuo as a reviewer, or comment /assign_reviewer @GitLabDuo . Watch the review comments appear on the merge request itself, the same place your teammates will see them. Code Review Flow checks the diff, the description, and related files like tests and dependencies before it comments.

To hand off the first pass on every new merge request, turn on automatic reviews.

Watch how merge requests can speed up with Code Review Flow:

2. Send a failed pipeline to an agent to investigate

Have Fix CI/CD Pipeline Flow diagnose your failed pipeline and propose a fix, so you spend your time applying it instead of hunting for the cause.

This flow investigates logs, error messages, the merge request changes that likely caused it, and the repository contents. Depending on the failure, it either proposes an inline code suggestion on your merge request or opens a new merge request with a fix.

Try it on your project:

On a merge request with a failing pipeline, select Fix pipeline with Duo from the Overview or Pipelines tab. The flow reads the pipeline logs and your merge request changes to find the cause. Select AI > Sessions to follow along, then review the result on your merge request. Depending on the failure, you get inline code suggestions you can apply, a new merge request if the fix touches files outside your diff, or a comment with next steps when a failure needs a person.

For pipelines that aren't tied to a merge request, you can trigger the same flow: go to Build > Pipelines, select the failing pipeline, and select Fix pipeline with Duo. You get a new merge request with the fix.

Follow along with this demo:

3. Get answers from across your project

Ask Agentic Chat what changed in a merge request or why last night's pipeline failed, and get one answer that pulls from your project's merge requests, issues, and pipelines. This is where most editor-based AI assistants fall short. Your IDE's assistant can tell you what a function does, but it can't tell you which issue introduced it or why last night's pipeline failed.

Try it on your project:

In the GitLab UI, open your project. In the GitLab Duo sidebar, select Add new chat, then select an agent. You can also use Agentic Chat in VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Visual Studio. Make sure the Agentic toggle is turned on. Ask what you'd normally dig for by hand. Agentic Chat searches your project's issues and merge requests by keyword and retrieves pipelines to build its answer. For ready-made prompts, browse the AI Resource Library, for example Summarize Recent Changes to MR/Issue or Debug Failing Pipeline.

You can also ask Agentic Chat to run either flow above on a merge request. Each chat message you send uses GitLab Credits.

Watch the demo:

What these agentic features cost

On GitLab Free, you can use a set of GitLab Duo Agent Platform agents and flows, including all three above, without upgrading to Premium or Ultimate. Your group buys a monthly commitment pool of GitLab Credits that every group member draws from, so you pay for the work agents and flows do instead of paying per seat. The pool refreshes each month on an annual term. You can increase it at any time and decrease it at renewal.

Each feature uses credits at its own rate. For Agentic Chat and Fix CI/CD Pipeline Flow, usage depends on the model and on how much back-and-forth a request needs. The credit multiplier tables list current rates. Buying the pool also turns on on-demand billing for usage beyond it, so set usage caps to control spend.

Where to start

If you only try one this week, make it the Code Review Flow. Assign @GitLabDuo as a reviewer on your next merge request and see what it comes up with. From there, Agentic Chat and Fix CI/CD Pipeline Flow are ready to be deployed when you are.