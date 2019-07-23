3 Teams left Jenkins: Here’s why

As many companies know, continuous integration and build processes are challenging. Complex tool integrations, pieced-together pipelines, and overall system breakdowns are time consuming for even the most experienced teams. The longer it takes for system recovery, the more costly it becomes, creating more risk for the organization as a whole. Competitive companies are always on the lookout for better solutions and they're increasingly turning to GitLab to do just that.

Three companies – Alteryx, ANWB, and EAB – all experienced unique challenges with Jenkins. We highlight how each of these teams made the successful move to GitLab from Jenkins. Learn how each team accelerated deployment, improved CI/CD pipelines, created developer transparency, and alleviated toolchain stressors after making the switch to GitLab.

Alteryx: Builds down from 3 hours to 30 minutes

Alteryx, a prominent end-to-end analytics platform, was using a legacy system with Jenkins that was older, clunky, and difficult to manage. The team was looking to modernize their architecture and to improve their overall software development lifecycle.

They turned to GitLab because it offers many solutions in one tool. With GitLab, the Alteryx team is now capable of managing source code, CI/CD, code reviews, and security scanning all in one place. A build that took three hours with Jenkins is now just 30 minutes in GitLab.

As Alteryx continues to grow in the analytics space, GitLab will continue to add new features to support the company's expanding needs. Learn more about Alteryx’s journey.

ANWB: Increased deployments

With over 4.4 million members, ANWB offers services for credit cards, bicycle maintenance, car sales, and travel throughout the Netherlands. Both the mobile and web development teams have their hands full with popular offerings like mapping and driver intelligence services.

ANWB was struggling with an outdated toolchain that included Jenkins version 1 as a build server. The company wanted to speed up development, eliminate isolated and outdated processes and give its teams autonomy.

With GitLab, ANWB can now manage separate teams, increase deployments, and support a culture where everyone contributes freely to colleagues' code repositories. ANWB has plans to move toward a cloud-centric framework and GitLab has helped to pave that road. Learn more about ANWB’s path to success.

EAB: "Quality first" culture

Serving over 1,500 schools, colleges, and universities, EAB uses data analytics and transformative measures to help students stay enrolled in education. The EAB team had to rely on several tools, including Jenkins, which made continuous integration overly complex and time consuming. Developers wanted to consolidate their various tools to create faster builds with much less maintenance.

EAB initially turned to GitLab because of our regular feature releases and tiered (and affordable) pricing. The EAB development team soon realized they could have a steady pace of build releases without having to use multiple tools to make it happen. In just six months, workflow increased and the company plans to continue to roll out a "quality first" culture using GitLab as a guide.

Cover image by Fab Lentz on Unsplash