Top five actions engineers should take based on the OWASP Top 10 2021 security updates

The OWASP Foundation recently released its long-anticipated OWASP top 10 security vulnerability trends for 2021. This list provides awareness for developers and security teams on the most critical security risks to applications. This is the first update in four years.

We're proud to sponsor the OWASP organization, which supports their mission "to help the world improve the security of its software" as well as support regional and global annual conferences. We were also thrilled to be able to help with the OWASP top 10 updates by compiling and providing anonymized vulnerability data to OWASP so they could use it with data from other sources to compile the trends.

There are many changes to the OWASP top 10

OWASP Top 10 changes from 2004 to 2021

In the top 5, broken access control has gone from #5 up to #1 on this list due to nearly 4% of applications having challenges in this area. Insecure design has been added as a new category. Cryptographic failures, injection, and security misconfiguration continue to be high on the list.

In the bottom 5, vulnerable and outdated components, identification/authentication issues, and logging/monitoring are still present. New categories are software/data integrity and Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF).

The most significant changes between the OWASP Top 10 2017 and 2021 rankings is the position of Broken Authentication, which moved five steps down from position 2 to 7. This change indicates that this category is considered much less critical nowadays than it used to be in the past. In contrast, Broken Access Control is considered more critical in 2021 in comparison to 2017 because it moved up four steps from position 5 to 1.

Another noticeable difference when comparing OWASP Top 10 2017 and 2021 is the disappearance of the XML External Entity (XXE), Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and Insecure Deserialization categories which have been absorbed by the Security Misconfiguration, Injection and Software and Data Integrity Failures categories in the 2021 ranking, respectively. This change freed up two additional spots in the 2021 ranking for the entirely new categories Insecure Design and SSRF. Vulnerabilities in Software Dependencies moved up three positions from position 9 in 2017 (Using Components with Known Vulnerabilities) to position 6 in 2021 (Vulnerable and Outdated Components).

How do GitLab and other solutions measure up to these risks?

No one solution covers the entire threat in any category. A defense-in-depth strategy of employing multiple areas of validation is key to managing risk.

More information about how GitLab addresses these risks can be found on the secure product metric page.

Security risk GitLab Secure & Protect Penetration Testing Bug Bounties Security Training Security-First Design Security Monitoring & Escalation A01:2021-Broken Access Control 02:2021-Cryptographic Failures 03:2021-Injection A05:2021-Security Misconfiguration A06:2021-Vulnerable and Outdated Components A07:2021-Identification and Authentication Failures A08:2021-Software and Data Integrity Failures A09:2021-Security Logging and Monitoring Failures A10:2021-Server-Side Request Forgery

Coverage legend:

- 0%

- 0% - 25%

- 25% - 50%

- 50% - 75%

- 75% - 100%

Cover image by Joshua Golde on Unsplash