Track vulnerability remediation with the updated GitLab Security Dashboard

Published on: February 19, 2026
3 min read
Quickly prioritize remediation on high-risk projects and measure progress with vulnerability insights.
Security teams and developers face the same frustration: thousands of vulnerabilities demanding attention, without the insights to help them prioritize remediation. Where is risk concentrated and how fast is it being remediated? Where will remediation efforts have the greatest impact? The updated GitLab Security Dashboard helps answer these questions with trend tracking, vulnerability age distribution, and risk scoring by project.
Application security teams don’t struggle to find vulnerabilities; they struggle to make sense of them. Most dashboards show raw counts without context, forcing teams to spend countless hours chasing remediation without understanding what vulnerabilities expose them to the greatest risks.
GitLab Security Dashboard consolidates all vulnerability data into one view that spans projects, groups, and business units.
In 18.6, we introduced the first release of the updated Security Dashboard, allowing teams to view vulnerabilities over time and filter based on project or report type. As part of the 18.9 release, customers will be able to take advantage of new filters and charts that make it easier to slice data by severity, status, scanner, or project and visualize trends such as open vulnerabilities, remediation velocity, vulnerability age distribution, and risk score over time.
Risk scores help teams prioritize remediating their most critical vulnerabilities. The risk score is calculated using factors such as vulnerability age, Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), and Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) scores for related repositories and their security postures. With this data, application security teams can pinpoint which areas need more attention than others.
GitLab Security Dashboard helps application security and development teams:
This update reflects GitLab’s continued commitment to making security measurable, contextual, and integrated into everyday development workflows. GitLab Security Dashboard turns raw findings into actionable insights, giving security and development teams the clarity to prioritize, reduce risk faster, and prove their progress.
An application security leader preparing for an executive briefing can now show whether investments are reducing risk with clear trendlines: open vulnerabilities decreasing, vulnerability age decreasing, once-prevalent CWE types trending downward, and a healthy risk score. Instead of presenting raw counts, they can demonstrate how the backlog is shrinking and how risk posture is improving quarter over quarter.
At the same time, developers can see the same dashboard highlighting critical vulnerabilities in their active projects, allowing them to focus remediation efforts without exporting data or juggling multiple tools.
For more details on how to get started with GitLab Security Dashboard today, check out our documentation.
