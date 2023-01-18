GitLab project migration and automation - a perfect pair for faster, easier transfers

Published on: January 18, 2023
Learn how our new direct transfer feature, in beta, is speeding migrations.
Since Version 14.3, GitLab has supported migrating GitLab groups by direct transfer, where, rather than manually uploading export files, data is transferred directly from the source instance to the destination instance. We have been working to extend this functionality to projects and are including the ability to migrate projects by direct transfer as a beta in GitLab 15.8.
This beta feature is available to everyone, enabled by default on GitLab.com and with some configuration on self-managed GitLab instances.
Migrating by direct transfer enables you to easily migrate GitLab group and project resources between GitLab instances and within the same GitLab instance, using either the UI or API.
This is a major improvement from migrating groups and projects using file exports because:
The beta release for migrating GitLab projects with top-level groups by direct transfer is available on GitLab.com. You can migrate from a self-managed GitLab instance to GitLab.com or within GitLab.com right now!
GitLab Self-Managed users have access to migrating projects by direct transfer beta, too. Administrators need to enable:
bulk_import_projects feature flag, for migrating projects in the groups
We have removed that feature flag in GitLab 15.10, so only the application setting needs to be enabled.
This change enables GitLab Dedicated instances to take advantage of the feature.
We recommend upgrading self-managed instances to the latest version possible before migrating groups and projects.
To get started with the new feature, you can either read the documentation or follow the steps below.
api scope on your source GitLab instance. Both
api and
read_repository scopes are required when migrating from GitLab 15.0 and earlier.
For more information about migrating by direct transfer (for example, what resources are migrated and group import history), see our documentation.
Once the migrating projects by direct transfer feature is ready for production use at any scale, migrating groups and projects using file exports will be disabled by a feature flag and only migrating groups and projects by direct transfer will be available in the UI and API.
Because migrating by direct transfer requires network connection between instances or GitLab.com, customers that are using air-gapped networks with no network connectivity between their GitLab instances will need to reenable migrating using file exports. They will be able to use migrating groups and projects by direct transfer after we extend this solution to also support offline instances.
We will not fully remove migrating using file exports until we support all our customers with a new solution.
Of course, we're not done yet! We will be improving the direct transfer method before we come out of beta. We're working on:
Next, we will be focusing on:
Details about the migrating by direct transfer roadmap can be found on our direction page.
We are excited about this roadmap and hope you are too! We want to hear from you. What's the most important missing piece for you? What else can we improve? Let us know in the feedback issue and we'll keep iterating!
Disclaimer: This blog contains information related to upcoming products, features, and functionality. It is important to note that the information in this blog post is for informational purposes only. Please do not rely on this information for purchasing or planning purposes. As with all projects, the items mentioned in this blog and linked pages are subject to change or delay. The development, release, and timing of any products, features, or functionality remain at the sole discretion of GitLab.
