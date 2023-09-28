Unmasking password attacks at GitLab

Our security team has identified an increased volume of password attacks against GitLab.com on the OAuth API endpoint, starting on September 22, 2023. These attacks appear automated and are attempting to authenticate to multiple accounts that have simple usernames. While GitLab remains secure, we are increasing our security measures and are closely monitoring all activities to reduce the risk of account compromise.

GitLab Security continues to monitor the attacks and is confident that our security controls are effectively mitigating them. To prevent these activities from locking out your accounts, GitLab recommends you enable two-factor authentication. We recently implemented a product update to reduce the chances that accounts with two-factor authentication will get locked out.

We recommend the following precautions: