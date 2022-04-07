Updates regarding Spring remote code execution vulnerabilities CVE-2022-22965 and CVE-2022-22963

BlogSecurityUpdates regarding Spring remote code execution vulnerabilities CVE-2022-22965 and CVE-2022-22963

Published on: April 7, 2022

Actions we've taken to investigate the Spring RCE vulnerabilities.

We want to share the actions we’ve taken in response to the critical Spring remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-22965 and CVE-2022-22963). Upon becoming aware of the vulnerabilities, we immediately mobilized our Security and Engineering teams to determine usage of this software component and its potential impact within our product, across our company, and within our third-party software landscapes.

At this time, no malicious activity, exploitation, or indicators of compromise have been identified on GitLab.com. Further, our product packaged Java components for both GitLab.com and self-managed instances do not use vulnerable Spring components, and thus are not vulnerable.

Our teams are continuing to investigate and monitor this issue to help protect our products and customers. We will update this blog post and notify users via a GitLab security alert with any future, related updates.

More information

