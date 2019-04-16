Private Runner upgrade required for users of Merge Request Pipelines in GitLab 11.10

BlogNewsPrivate Runner upgrade required for users of Merge Request Pipelines in GitLab 11.10

Published on April 16, 2019

1 min read

All users of Merge Request Pipelines must ensure they are using GitLab Runners > version 11.8.

The 11.10 release, shipping April 22, introduces a Premium tier improvement for MR Pipelines where we now build the combined ref (source + target branch) as part of the merge request pipeline.

Users of MR Pipelines with private GitLab Runners of version 11.8 or older must upgrade to 11.9 or newer, or you will run into the issue described in gitlab-ee#11122, where you receive the error message Your runner is outdated, please upgrade your runner. You can upgrade by following the instructions on the Runner installation guide. Users of GitLab's shared Runner fleet are not impacted by this issue.

Please let us know in the comments if you run into any issues.

