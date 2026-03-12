Published on: March 12, 2026
Learn how to simplify container image management with this step-by-step guide.
If you're a platform engineer, you've probably had this conversation:
"Security says we need to use hardened base images."
"Great, where do I configure credentials for yet another registry?"
"Also, how do we make sure everyone actually uses them?"
Or this one:
"Why are our builds so slow?"
"We're pulling the same 500MB image from Docker Hub in every single job."
"Can't we just cache these somewhere?"
I've been working on Container Virtual Registry at GitLab specifically to solve these problems. It's a pull-through cache that sits in front of your upstream registries — Docker Hub, dhi.io (Docker Hardened Images), MCR, and Quay — and gives your teams a single endpoint to pull from. Images get cached on the first pull. Subsequent pulls come from the cache. Your developers don't need to know or care which upstream a particular image came from.
This article shows you how to set up Container Virtual Registry, specifically with Docker Hardened Images in mind, since that's a combination that makes a lot of sense for teams concerned about security and not making their developers' lives harder.
The Platform teams I usually talk to manage container images across three to five registries:
Each one has its own:
Your CI/CD configs end up littered with registry-specific logic. Credential management becomes a project unto itself. And every pipeline job pulls the same base images over the network, even though they haven't changed in weeks.
Container Virtual Registry consolidates this. One registry URL. One authentication flow (GitLab's). Cached images are served from GitLab's infrastructure rather than traversing the internet each time.
The model is straightforward:
Your pipeline pulls:
gitlab.com/virtual_registries/container/1000016/python:3.13
Virtual registry checks:
1. Do I have this cached? → Return it
2. No? → Fetch from upstream, cache it, return it
You configure upstreams in priority order. When a pull request comes in, the virtual registry checks each upstream until it finds the image. The result gets cached for a configurable period (default 24 hours).
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ CI/CD Pipeline │
│ │ │
│ ▼ │
│ gitlab.com/virtual_registries/container/<id>/image │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
│
▼
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Container Virtual Registry │
│ │
│ Upstream 1: Docker Hub ────────────────┐ │
│ Upstream 2: dhi.io (Hardened) ────────┐│ │
│ Upstream 3: MCR ─────────────────────┐││ │
│ Upstream 4: Quay.io ────────────────┐│││ │
│ ││││ │
│ ┌─────────────────┴┴┴┴──┐ │
│ │ Cache │ │
│ │ (manifests + layers) │ │
│ └───────────────────────┘ │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Docker Hardened Images are great because of the minimal attack surface, near-zero CVEs, proper software bills of materials (SBOMs), and SLSA provenance. If you're evaluating base images for security-sensitive workloads, they should be on your list.
But adopting them creates the same operational friction as any new registry:
Virtual registry addresses each of these:
Single credential: Teams authenticate to GitLab. The virtual registry handles upstream authentication. You configure Docker credentials once, at the registry level, and they apply to all pulls.
No CI/CD changes per-team: Point pipelines at your virtual registry. Done. The upstream configuration is centralized.
Gradual adoption: Since images get cached with their full path, you can see in the cache what's being pulled. If someone's pulling
library/python:3.11 instead of the hardened variant, you'll know.
Audit trail: The cache shows you exactly which images are in active use. Useful for compliance, useful for understanding what your fleet actually depends on.
Here's a real setup using the Python client from this demo project.
from virtual_registry_client import VirtualRegistryClient
client = VirtualRegistryClient()
registry = client.create_virtual_registry(
group_id="785414", # Your top-level group ID
name="platform-images",
description="Cached container images for platform teams"
)
print(f"Registry ID: {registry['id']}")
# You'll need this ID for the pull URL
For official images like Alpine, Python, etc.:
docker_upstream = client.create_upstream(
registry_id=registry['id'],
url="https://registry-1.docker.io",
name="Docker Hub",
cache_validity_hours=24
)
Docker Hardened Images are hosted on
dhi.io, a separate registry that requires authentication:
dhi_upstream = client.create_upstream(
registry_id=registry['id'],
url="https://dhi.io",
name="Docker Hardened Images",
username="your-docker-username",
password="your-docker-access-token",
cache_validity_hours=24
)
# MCR for .NET teams
client.create_upstream(
registry_id=registry['id'],
url="https://mcr.microsoft.com",
name="Microsoft Container Registry",
cache_validity_hours=48
)
# Quay for Red Hat stuff
client.create_upstream(
registry_id=registry['id'],
url="https://quay.io",
name="Quay.io",
cache_validity_hours=24
)
Here's a
.gitlab-ci.yml that pulls through the virtual registry:
variables:
VIRTUAL_REGISTRY_ID: <your_virtual_registry_ID>
build:
image: docker:24
services:
- docker:24-dind
before_script:
# Authenticate to GitLab (which handles upstream auth for you)
- echo "${CI_JOB_TOKEN}" | docker login -u gitlab-ci-token --password-stdin gitlab.com
script:
# All of these go through your single virtual registry
# Official Docker Hub images (use library/ prefix)
- docker pull gitlab.com/virtual_registries/container/${VIRTUAL_REGISTRY_ID}/library/alpine:latest
# Docker Hardened Images from dhi.io (no prefix needed)
- docker pull gitlab.com/virtual_registries/container/${VIRTUAL_REGISTRY_ID}/python:3.13
# .NET from MCR
- docker pull gitlab.com/virtual_registries/container/${VIRTUAL_REGISTRY_ID}/dotnet/sdk:8.0
Different registries use different path conventions:
|Registry
|Pull URL Example
|Docker Hub (official)
.../library/python:3.11-slim
|Docker Hardened Images (dhi.io)
.../python:3.13
|MCR
.../dotnet/sdk:8.0
|Quay.io
.../prometheus/prometheus:latest
After some pulls, check your cache:
upstreams = client.list_registry_upstreams(registry['id'])
for upstream in upstreams:
entries = client.list_cache_entries(upstream['id'])
print(f"{upstream['name']}: {len(entries)} cached entries")
I ran tests pulling images through the virtual registry:
|Metric
|Without Cache
|With Warm Cache
|Pull time (Alpine)
|10.3s
|4.2s
|Pull time (Python 3.13 DHI)
|11.6s
|~4s
|Network roundtrips to upstream
|Every pull
|Cache misses only
The first pull is the same speed (it has to fetch from upstream). Every pull after that, for the cache validity period, comes straight from GitLab's storage. No network hop to Docker Hub, dhi.io, MCR, or wherever the image lives.
For a team running hundreds of pipeline jobs per day, that's hours of cumulative build time saved.
Here are some considerations to keep in mind:
24 hours is the default. For security-sensitive images where you want patches quickly, consider 12 hours or less:
client.create_upstream(
registry_id=registry['id'],
url="https://dhi.io",
name="Docker Hardened Images",
username="your-username",
password="your-token",
cache_validity_hours=12
)
For stable, infrequently-updated images (like specific version tags), longer validity is fine.
Upstreams are checked in order. If you have images with the same name on different registries, the first matching upstream wins.
You can also configure virtual registries and upstreams directly from the GitLab UI—no API calls required. Navigate to your group's Settings > Packages and registries > Virtual Registry to:
We're actively developing:
This is beta software. It works, people are using it in production, but we're still iterating based on feedback.
If you're a platform engineer dealing with container registry sprawl, I'd like to understand your setup:
Please share your experiences in the Container Virtual Registry feedback issue.
