How to simplify your smart home configuration with GitLab CI/CD

Published on August 2, 2018
9 min read
How to use GitLab pipelines to automatically test and deploy new home-assistant configurations, wherever you are.
So you've read all about the Internet of Things and all the cool stuff you can do with it – from setting up timers for your lights to making your breakfast – and now you're itching to get started? Great!
If you're a power user, you've probably settled on using Home Assistant as your smart home hub, but this choice has a few pitfalls:
In this guide we'll show you how to fix these annoyances yourself, thanks to Git and the power of GitLab Pipelines! We will set up a pipeline that will check your home-assistant configuration and deploy it to your home-assistant install, giving you the power to deploy changes from anywhere in the world with a simple
git push!
Did you go on vacation and forget you wanted your lights to turn on and off randomly to make it seem like someone's home? No worries! Just open GitLab's Web IDE and make your changes from your hotel room.
By the end of this tutorial you'll have:
git. You'll be able to see the history of every change you've made and revert changes easily.
In this guide we'll be assuming a few things:
Navigate to your Home Assistant configuration folder.
Create a new file called
.gitignore with the following content:
*.db
*.log
Initialize the Git repo
git init
git add .
git commit -m 'Initial commit'
Create a new GitLab project and push to it
git remote add origin YOUR_PROJECT_HERE
git push -u origin master
With this you now have a backup of your Home Assistant configuration. Let's now set up the GitLab pipeline!
We have a few goals for the CI/CD pipeline:
The complete
.gitlab-ci.yml can be found here.
General documentation for how to configure jobs can be found here.
We will be using the following stages in our pipeline:
Since these aren't default pipeline stages we need to declare them in our
.gitlab-ci.yml like so:
stages:
- test
- deploy
- notify
Since GitLab CI/CD supports Docker images and Home Assistant is available as a Docker image, this is a fairly straightforward stage to add.
Add this to your
.gitlab-ci.yml file:
test:
stage: test
image: homeassistant/amd64-homeassistant
script:
- hass --script check_config -c .
With this we are creating a job called
test which will run in the
test stage. We're using the
homeassistant/amd64-homeassistant image because it exposes the
hass command globally so we can use the built-in configuration checking command on our committed files. That's it!
Feel free to commit and push this change to test it out!
git add .
git commit -m 'Added testing stage to GitLab pipeline'
git push
You'll now see that a pipeline gets created whenever you push:
If your configuration contains any errors, they'll be shown in the
Failed Jobs view of the pipeline and you'll get an email notifying you of the failure:
Now that we have automated testing, let's add another stage that will deploy our new configuration if the tests pass!
"Deploying" in this case will consist of:
git pull to pull down changes from the repo
Since we will be using SSH we need to prepare our server first. We'll follow these instructions from the GitLab documentation. We will also set some CI/CD Variables.
Generate a new SSH key pair. It's OK to save them to the current folder as you'll delete them later anyway.
ssh-keygen -t rsa -C "hass-deploy" -b 4096
On the server that runs Home Assistant, save the contents of the public key (the file ending in
.pub) to
/home/user_running_hass/.ssh/authorized_keys
Go to your GitLab project's CI/CD variables (inside Settings). Add the contents of the private key file to a variable named
SSH_PRIVATE_KEY. You can now delete the SSH key pair files if you'd like, or store them somewhere safe.
We also need to add our server's host keys to the GitLab runner so the runner will be able to SSH successfully. Alternatively we could disable host key checking, but this is not recommended.
ssh-keyscan example.com where example.com is the domain or IP of your server.
SSH_KNOWN_HOSTS and add the output of
ssh-keyscan to it.
You should also create two other CI/CD variables (optional):
DEPLOY_USER: the user running HASS that the runner with SSH into the server as to perform the deploy
DEPLOY_HOST: the domain or IP of the server
Now that we have prepared our server and GitLab CI/CD variables, we can add our deploy stage to
.gitlab-ci.yml. Please note that we are using the
only: keyword so that only new commits in the
master branch will attempt a deploy.
deploy:
stage: deploy
only:
- master
before_script:
- 'which ssh-agent || ( apt-get update -y && apt-get install openssh-client -y )'
- eval $(ssh-agent -s)
- echo "$SSH_PRIVATE_KEY" | tr -d '\r' | ssh-add - > /dev/null
- mkdir -p ~/.ssh
- chmod 700 ~/.ssh
- echo "$SSH_KNOWN_HOSTS" > ~/.ssh/known_hosts
- chmod 644 ~/.ssh/known_hosts
script:
- ssh $DEPLOY_USER@$DEPLOY_HOST "cd '$DEPLOY_PATH'; git pull; docker restart home-assistant"
The
before_script above is in charge of:
ssh-agent is installed and installing it otherwise
ssh-agent is running
SSH_PRIVATE_KEY to the keys to use when logging into a server
.ssh folder with required permissions
SSH_KNOWN_HOSTS variable to the proper location
The
script portion is what actually deploys our new configuration:
cd into the proper location (where the Home Assistant configuration files are kept)
git pull, since this directory is a Git repo
home-assistant. Please use the name of your container)
Note: If you did not create
DEPLOY_USER and
DEPLOY_HOST variables on GitLab, please replace the proper values in the script
Now let's commit and push this new stage to GitLab!
git add .
git commit -m 'Added deploy stage to GitLab pipeline'
git push
With this new stage added, you can now edit your configuration from anywhere (including the GitLab Web IDE!) and be confident that these changes will be pushed to your Home Assistant server if there are no issues with the configuration. There's no longer a need to figure out how to connect directly to your Home Assistant server to make the edits you need.
You'll notice that if the configuration is wrong or an error occurs during the deployment, you will get an email notification, but what about when everything runs successfully?
We have two options:
Pipeline Emails integration and set it to notify on every pipeline
notify and use it to send push notifications to your phone
While email is really nice, there's something really satisfying about getting push notification for your services, so let's set things up using Pushover.
You'll need to create an 'Application' and add the token you get to a GitLab variable called
PUSHOVER_API_TOKEN. You'll also need to add your user key to a variable called
PUSHOVER_USER_TOKEN.
Since we'd like a different notification depending on whether our pipeline passed or failed, we will be adding two jobs to the
notify stage:
notify_success:
stage: notify
allow_failure: true
only:
- master
script:
- curl -s --form-string "token=$PUSHOVER_API_TOKEN" --form-string "user=$PUSHOVER_USER_TOKEN" --form-string "message=New Hass config deployed successfully!" https://api.pushover.net/1/messages.json
notify_fail:
stage: notify
allow_failure: true
only:
- master
when: on_failure
script:
- curl -s --form-string "token=$PUSHOVER_API_TOKEN" --form-string "user=$PUSHOVER_USER_TOKEN" --form-string "message=New Hass config failed. Please check for errors" https://api.pushover.net/1/messages.json
Our first job,
notify_success, runs when the stage before it (
deploy) completes successfully. This is the default for GitLab. Our
notify_fail job on the other hand has
when: on_failure set, which means it will only run when the stage before it fails. We also set
allow_failure: true on both these jobs so that we aren't notified of a failed pipeline if for some reason the notification commands fail. We also set the
only: - master option since deploys only happen on the master branch.
We are using Pushover's API to send the message we want in the
script area.
With this final stage in place, your pipeline should now look like this:
There you have it! Now you can edit your Home Assistant configuration from anywhere you'd like, using your favorite editor, by following three simple steps:
git clone PATH_TO_REPO (if you have not cloned it before)
git push -u remote master
