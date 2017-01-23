BlogEngineeringVideo tutorial: Idea to Production on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Published on January 23, 2017

1 min read

Video tutorial: Idea to Production on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Watch the complete video tutorial to find out how you can take your team's productivity to the next level.

Sean PackhamSean Packham

With GitLab 8.16 you can deploy GitLab straight to Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and go from Idea to Production in about 20 minutes, with auto-scaling CI, auto deploy, Mattermost, and a private Docker registry all on your own Kubernetes cluster. Watch the complete video tutorial to find out how you can take your team's productivity to the next level.

For further instructions, please take a look at the project.

For more about our latest release, catch our upcoming webcast about      GitLab 8.16      on January 26. Register here!

Image: "Containers" by Jumilla is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

For information on how to replicate this demo yourself please see our demo page.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert