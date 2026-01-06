AI-powered vulnerability triaging with GitLab Duo Security Agent

Published on: January 6, 2026
10 min read
Learn how this GitLab Duo Agent Platform capability uses AI to prioritize vulnerabilities, reduce alert fatigue, and help teams focus on critical security risks.
Security vulnerabilities are discovered constantly in modern applications. Development teams often face hundreds or thousands of findings from security scanners, making it challenging to identify which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk and should be prioritized. This is where effective vulnerability triaging becomes essential.
In this article, we'll explore how GitLab's integrated security scanning capabilities combined with the GitLab Duo Security Analyst Agent can transform vulnerability management from a time-consuming manual process into an intelligent, efficient workflow.
💡 Join GitLab Transcend on February 10 to learn how agentic AI transforms software delivery. Hear from customers and discover how to jumpstart your own modernization journey. Register now.
Vulnerability triaging is the process of analyzing, prioritizing, and deciding how to address security findings discovered in your applications. Not all vulnerabilities are created equal — some represent critical risks requiring immediate attention, while others may be false positives or pose minimal threat in your specific context.
Traditional triaging involves:
This process becomes overwhelming when dealing with large codebases and frequent scans. GitLab addresses these challenges through integrated security scanning and AI-powered analysis.
GitLab provides built-in security scanners that integrate seamlessly into your CI/CD pipelines. These scanners run automatically during pipeline execution and populate GitLab's Vulnerability Report with findings from the default branch.
GitLab offers the following security scanning capabilities:
To enable security scanning, add the scanners to your
.gitlab-ci.yml file.
In this example, we are including SAST and Dependency Scanning templates which automatically run those scanners on the test stage.
Each scanner can be overwritten using variables (which differ for each scanner). For example, the
SAST_EXCLUDED_PATHS variable
tells SAST to skip the directories/files provided. Security jobs can be further overwritten using the GitLab Job Syntax.
include:
- template: Security/SAST.gitlab-ci.yml
- template: Security/Dependency-Scanning.gitlab-ci.yml
stages:
- test
variables:
SAST_EXCLUDED_PATHS: "spec/, test/, tests/, tmp/"
GitLab provides a built-in container registry where you can store container images for each GitLab project. To scan those containers for vulnerabilities, you can enable container scanning.
This example shows how a container is built and pushed in the
build-container job running in the
build stage
and how it is then scanned in the same pipeline in the
test stage:
include:
- template: Security/Container-Scanning.gitlab-ci.yml
stages:
- build
- test
build-container:
stage: build
variables:
IMAGE: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/$CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG:$CI_COMMIT_SHA
before_script:
- docker login -u $CI_REGISTRY_USER -p $CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD $CI_REGISTRY
script:
- docker build -t $IMAGE .
- docker push $IMAGE
container_scanning:
variables:
CS_IMAGE: $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE/$CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG:$CI_COMMIT_SHA
Once configured, these scanners execute automatically in your pipeline and report findings to the Vulnerability Report.
Note: Although not covered in this blog, in merge requests, scanners show the diff of vulnerabilities from a feature
branch to the target branch. Additionally, granular security policies can be created to prevent vulnerable code
from being merged (without approval) if vulnerabilities are detected, as well as force scanners to run, regardless of how the
.gitlab-ci.yml is defined.
After scanners run, GitLab aggregates all findings in centralized views that make triaging more manageable.
Navigate to Security & Compliance > Vulnerability Report in your project or group. This page displays all discovered vulnerabilities with key information:
The Vulnerability Report provides powerful filtering options:
Traditional triaging in GitLab involves:
This is an example of vulnerability data provided to allow for triage including the code flow:
When on the vulnerability data page, you can select Edit vulnerability to change its status as well as provide a reason. Then you can create an issue and assign ownership for remediation.
While this workflow is comprehensive, it requires security expertise and can be time-consuming when dealing with hundreds of findings. This is where GitLab Duo Security Analyst Agent, part of GitLab Duo Agent Platform, becomes invaluable.
GitLab Duo Security Analyst Agent is an AI-powered tool that automates vulnerability analysis and triaging. The agent understands your application context, evaluates risk intelligently, and provides actionable recommendations.
The agent analyzes vulnerabilities by:
To use Security Analyst Agent, you need:
Security Analyst Agent is a foundational agent. Unlike the general-purpose GitLab Duo agent, foundational agents understand the unique workflows, frameworks, and best practices of their specialized domains. Foundational agents can be accessed directly from your project without any additional configuration.
You can find Security Analyst Agent in the AI Catalog:
To dive in and see the details of the agent, such as its system prompt and tools:
The agent is integrated directly into your existing workflow without requiring additional configuration beyond the defined prerequistes.
Now let's explore how to leverage Security Analyst Agent to quickly identify and prioritize the vulnerabilities that matter most.
To start an analysis, navigate to your GitLab project (ensure it meets the prerequistes). Then you can open GitLab Duo Chat and select the Security Agent.
From the chat, select the model to use with the agent and make sure to enable Agentic mode.
A chat will open where you can engage with Security Analyst Agent by using the agent's conversational interface. This agent can perform:
Additionally, these are the tools which Security Analyst Agent has at its disposal:
For example, I can ask "What are the most critical vulnerabilities and which vulnerabilities should I address first?" to make it easy to determine what is important. The agent will respond as follows:
Here are powerful queries to use with the Security Analyst Agent:
Identify critical issues:
"Show me vulnerabilities that are actively exploitable in our production code"
Focus on reachable vulnerabilities:
"Which high-severity vulnerabilities are in code paths that are actually executed?"
Understand dependencies:
"What are the most critical dependency vulnerabilities and are patches available?"
Get remediation guidance:
"Explain how to fix the SQL injection vulnerability in user authentication"
You can also directly assign developers to vulnerabilities.
When Security Analyst Agent analyzes vulnerabilities, it provides:
Risk assessment: The agent explains why a vulnerability is critical beyond just the CVSS score, considering your application's specific architecture and usage patterns.
Exploitability analysis: It determines whether vulnerable code is actually reachable and exploitable in your environment, helping filter out theoretical risks.
Remediation steps: The agent provides specific, actionable guidance on how to fix vulnerabilities, including code examples when appropriate.
Priority ranking: Instead of overwhelming you with hundreds of findings, the agent helps identify the top issues that should be addressed first.
Here's how a typical triaging session might look:
Using Security Analyst Agent transforms vulnerability management:
Vulnerability triaging doesn't have to be an overwhelming manual process. By combining GitLab's integrated security scanners with GitLab Duo Security Analyst Agent, development teams can quickly identify and prioritize the vulnerabilities that truly matter.
The agent's ability to understand context, assess real risk, and provide actionable guidance transforms security scanning from a compliance checkbox into a practical, efficient part of your development workflow. Instead of drowning in hundreds of vulnerability reports, you can focus your energy on addressing the issues that actually threaten your application's security.
Start by enabling security scanners in your GitLab pipelines, then leverage Security Analyst Agent to make intelligent, informed decisions about vulnerability remediation. Your future self — and your security team — will thank you.
Ready to get started? Check out the GitLab Duo Agent Platform documentation and security scanning documentation to begin transforming your vulnerability management workflow today.
Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.Share your feedback
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.