We're coming to you live from Crete, at the GitLab Summit!

Read on for all the events you can watch and participate in.
It's that time again! Every nine months, our entire remote workforce descends on one location for the GitLab Summit. This year, we'll be in Crete, and you're invited!
Before you go off and buy a plane ticket, we should clarify that there probably isn't room for all of you on the island. But we're trying something new this Summit — we're live streaming every day to bring the experience to as many of our remote friends as possible.
We'll be streaming on YouTube. You can watch Sid and Dmitriy's keynotes, our Santorini trip, GitLab team-member-led user generated content (UGC) sessions, the 10.1 release, and our final party can all be viewed in one place.
We'll likely make some changes to this schedule as we close in on kickoff, so please keep in mind it's a WIP!
Watch Thursday's live stream here
Watch Friday's live stream here
Due to WIFI issues, we were not able to live stream Saturday's events. However, we'll be showing re-runs and highlight footage during Sunday's stream.
Vote for the UGC Sessions you want to see on the live stream!
We want to see you there! Tweet us using #GitLabSummit to let us know your questions and comments. We'll be giving away limited edition swag to people who chime in and ask questions on social, and we'll also poll you to ask which UGC sessions you want live streamed. We're so excited to share the Summit with our community for the first time, and we hope you'll join us!
