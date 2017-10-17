We're coming to you live from Crete, at the GitLab Summit!

It's that time again! Every nine months, our entire remote workforce descends on one location for the GitLab Summit. This year, we'll be in Crete, and you're invited!

Before you go off and buy a plane ticket, we should clarify that there probably isn't room for all of you on the island. But we're trying something new this Summit — we're live streaming every day to bring the experience to as many of our remote friends as possible.

Watch

We'll be streaming on YouTube. You can watch Sid and Dmitriy's keynotes, our Santorini trip, GitLab team-member-led user generated content (UGC) sessions, the 10.1 release, and our final party can all be viewed in one place.

Schedule

We'll likely make some changes to this schedule as we close in on kickoff, so please keep in mind it's a WIP!

Watch Thursday's live stream here

10am-6pm UTC - Arrivals and getting to know GitLab team-members

Watch Friday's live stream here

7am UTC - Welcome & keynote with GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij (@sytses)

8am UTC - AMA with GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij (chat your questions here or on Twitter using #GitLabSummit)

9am UTC - Eat lunch with us!

10am UTC - Join us live for our Amazing Race challenge

12pm UTC - How GitLab Started keynote with CTO & Co-founder Dmitriy Zaporozhets (@dzaporozhets;chat your questions on YouTube or on Twitter using #GitLabSummit)

1:15pm UTC - Award Ceremony and Happy Hour

3pm UTC - GitLab BBQ

Saturday, October 21

Due to WIFI issues, we were not able to live stream Saturday's events. However, we'll be showing re-runs and highlight footage during Sunday's stream.

4am - 5pm UTC Day trip to Santorini

5:15 pm UTC - Join us for dinner and hallway conversations

6-7am UTC - AMAs - Send us your questions ahead of time on Twitter with #GitLabSummit

6-6:15am Mark Pundsack (@MarkPundsack), Head of Product

6:15-6:30am Barbie Graver (@BarbieGraver), Chief Culture Officer

6:30-6:45am Sarrah Vesselov (@SVesselov), UX Lead

7am UTC - Chat with our developers and engineers as they release GitLab 10.1

9am-3pm UTC - Day trip to Heraklion

Vote for the UGC Sessions you want to see on the live stream!

6-11am UTC - Send us your questions to have them answered live

11am UTC - UGC Session 1

12pm UTC - UGC Session 2

1pm UTC - UGC Session 3

2pm UTC - UGC Session 4

3pm UTC - Join us for dinner

5pm UTC - Join us for Game Night and a Gitter AMA

Vote for the UGC Sessions you want to see on the live stream!

6-11am UTC Send us your questions to have them answered live

11am UTC - UGC Session 1

12pm UTC - UGC Session 2

1pm UTC - UGC Session 3

2pm UTC - UGC Session 4

3pm UTC - Join us for dinner

5pm UTC - Join the Toga Party!

Get involved

We want to see you there! Tweet us using #GitLabSummit to let us know your questions and comments. We'll be giving away limited edition swag to people who chime in and ask questions on social, and we'll also poll you to ask which UGC sessions you want live streamed. We're so excited to share the Summit with our community for the first time, and we hope you'll join us!

