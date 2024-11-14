What is Git? The ultimate guide to Git's role and functionality

Published on: November 14, 2024
Want to complete your projects with Git? Discover all of Git's benefits and features in our comprehensive guide.
Git is a must-have tool in the world of modern software development. In this comprehensive guide, we explain in detail what the Git tool is, its role in source code versioning, and how it works. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, this guide will give you a deep understanding of Git and its many features.
Git is a source control tool that has quickly become a must-have in the software development ecosystem. Git's ability to meticulously track project changes makes it an essential tool for developers aiming to efficiently manage their projects. Therefore, mastering Git has become a vital skill for anyone aiming to excel in the field of software development.
Version control enables you to track changes to a software's source code. Thus, a software's delivered version consists of a set of specific versions of each of its components and source code files. For example, an icon might have only been changed twice, while a code file might have undergone several dozen changes over time.
In development, maintaining rigorous management of changes to a software's source code is important. Without this, ensuring the consistency and reliability of development teams' work is impossible. Fine-tuned change management can also make it easier to identify the source of a problem. Similarly, it reduces the risk of conflicts and file overwriting. Indeed, Git facilitates and streamlines software versioning precisely for this purpose.
To better understand Git and how it works, below we've outlined some of the key features that make it easy to optimize source code management as well as collaboration across teams.
In the software development ecosystem, the commit history is a core pillar for tracking project progress on Git. That's why Git offers developers a detailed history of all changes made to the
source code.
For each new commit, the following are recorded:
These elements help improve the development team's communication and mission, allowing them to more quickly understand the ins and outs of each change made to the code.
In addition to monitoring project developments, this history allows you to go back if necessary, cancel part of the changes or, conversely, fetch only part of the changes from one branch to another. This function therefore plays an essential role in maintaining the transparency, consistency, and quality of a project's source code in Git, as well as collaboration within the development team and operational efficiency to solve problems.
Check out our tutorial on how to create your first Git commit.
Another essential feature of the Git tool is distributed development. Thanks to its decentralized structure, Git allows development teams to work simultaneously on the same project. Each team member has their own copy of the project, where each of their changes can be versioned. This allows them to work autonomously on specific features while reducing conflict or overwriting risks. This approach offers great flexibility for developers who can then explore different ideas or experiment with new features without interfering with their colleagues' work.
Distributed development also enhances resilience to server failures. Thus, even in the event of a failure, each person has a copy on which they can continue to work offline. Changes can then be synchronized once the server is available again, thereby reducing the risk of work disruption for development teams and update constraints for operational teams.
One of Git's most powerful features is the ability to manage branches and their mergers (branching and merging). These allow teams to work in parallel in a collaborative and organized way. Each new code addition or bug fix can be independently developed and tested to ensure reliability. Developers can then simply merge changes into the project's main branch.
By adopting this approach, teams can track code evolution, collaborate easily and efficiently, reduce conflicts between different versions, and ensure continuous integration of developed features.
Using these two features, teams can develop projects continuously and in an agile manner while regularly deploying new code versions. This practice greatly facilitates change management while reducing the risk of errors.
To thoroughly understand Git, it's important to fully recognize the benefits it offers to your development teams:
The open-source Git project offers a wide variety of commands to make teamwork easier.
Here are some of the most commonly used commands.
While these commands are essential to getting started with Git, it's important to note that there are plenty of other commands. See the list of Git commands.
GitLab is a collaborative open-source development platform covering all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle and providing a Git server for efficient team collaboration.
Beyond source code management, GitLab offers a complete suite enabling continuous integration and distribution, deliverables management, security and incident management, as well as all associated traceability, real-time task planning and tracking, deployment monitoring, software versioning, and the associated document space.
Git is all about efficiency. Git's decentralized system based on branching and merging features allows development teams to work on the same project without interfering with others' work or, more importantly, creating version conflicts.
Git is an open-source project. Therefore, it's free and open to everyone. However, you need to install Git on your device before you can start working.
In Git, a branch is a pointer to a change history. Thus, each main branch points to the last commit performed on it. It is therefore possible to have many parallel branches, each with its own history but the same root.
In Git, a commit is a record of changes to a software's source code. Each commit is accompanied by an explanatory message that traces the history of all changes. This makes project tracking easier, and there's always the option to revert to earlier, functional versions if there's a problem.
Developing features in branches allows developers to work simultaneously on several distinct features. In addition, this avoids compromising the main branch with unstable code. Moreover, implementing branches in Git is significantly more lightweight than in other version control systems.
