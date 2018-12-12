2019 cloud native predictions from the Predict 2019 Conference

Get the latest 2019 predictions from GitLab and other industry experts. Sign me up!

I love this time of year! But it isn't for the reasons you may be thinking ... it's not the holiday decorations, shopping for gifts for loved ones ... it is about PREDICTIONS! Yep, I am a prediction junkie! I love to stop, do a little research as the end of December rolls around, reflect on what happened in that year, and begin to forecast trends I believe will emerge in the new year.

This year, one of the most exciting areas I wanted to dive into a prediction of is cloud native. It is no longer just a ‘fad,’ enterprises are realizing benefits from adopting cloud native. So I got together with my closest GitLab team-members and we dove in to provide you with our top five predictions.

Top predictions around cloud native

The basis for cloud native applications to flourish has been set and we believe that 2019 will be a great cloud native year.

Enterprises will adopt a multi-cloud strategy for their long-term investments.

The cloud native stack is maturing with tools like Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.

We are going to see a lot more on serverless with the likes of Lambda and Knative.

We will see some real movement in the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What about DevOps and security predictions?

Once we completed our research and position on cloud native predictions, we teamed up with DevOps.com to participate in their on-demand virtual conference, Predict 2019, that includes predictions around cloud security, DevOps, and quality testing with a cast of speakers that will educate and inspire you as you move into 2019!

