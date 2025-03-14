What's new in Git 2.49.0?

Published on: March 14, 2025
Learn about the latest version of Git, including improved performance thanks to zlib-ng, a new name-hashing algorithm, and git-backfill(1).
The Git project recently released Git 2.49.0. Let's look at a few notable highlights from this release, which includes contributions from GitLab's Git team and the wider Git community.
What's covered:
--revision
When you
git-clone(1) a Git repository,
you can pass it the
--filter
option. Using this option allows you to create a partial clone. In a partial
clone the server only sends a subset of reachable objects according to the given
object filter. For example, creating a clone with
--filter=blob:none will not
fetch any blobs (file contents) from the server and create a blobless clone.
Blobless clones have all the reachable commits and trees, but no blobs. When you
perform an operation like
git-checkout(1), Git will download
the missing blobs to complete that operation. For some operations, like
git-blame(1), this might result in
downloading objects one by one, which will slow down the command drastically.
This performance degradation occurs because
git-blame(1) must traverse the
commit history to identify which specific blobs it needs, then request each
missing blob from the server separately.
In Git 2.49, a new subcommand
git-backfill(1) is introduced, which can be
used to download missing blobs in a blobless partial clone.
Under the hood, the
git-backfill(1) command leverages the new path-walk API, which is different from how Git generally iterates over commits. Rather than iterating over the commits one at a time and recursively visiting the trees and blobs associated with each commit, the path-walk API does traversal by path. For each path, it adds a list of associated tree objects to a stack. This stack is then processed in a depth-first order. So, instead of processing every object in commit
1 before moving to commit
2, it will process all versions of file
A across all commits before moving to file
B. This approach greatly improves performance in scenarios where grouping by path is essential.
Let me demonstrate its use by making a blobless clone of
gitlab-org/git:
$ git clone --filter=blob:none --bare --no-tags [email protected]:gitlab-org/git.git
Cloning into bare repository 'git.git'...
remote: Enumerating objects: 245904, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (1736/1736), done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (276/276), done.
remote: Total 245904 (delta 1591), reused 1547 (delta 1459), pack-reused 244168 (from 1)
Receiving objects: 100% (245904/245904), 59.35 MiB | 15.96 MiB/s, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (161482/161482), done.
Above, we use
--bare to ensure Git doesn't need to download any blobs to check
out an initial branch. We can verify this clone does not contain any blobs:
$ git cat-file --batch-all-objects --batch-check='%(objecttype)' | sort | uniq -c
83977 commit
161927 tree
If you want to see the contents of a file in the repository, Git has to download it:
$ git cat-file -p HEAD:README.md
remote: Enumerating objects: 1, done.
remote: Total 1 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0), pack-reused 1 (from 1)
Receiving objects: 100% (1/1), 1.64 KiB | 1.64 MiB/s, done.
[![Build status](https://github.com/git/git/workflows/CI/badge.svg)](https://github.com/git/git/actions?query=branch%3Amaster+event%3Apush)
Git - fast, scalable, distributed revision control system
=========================================================
Git is a fast, scalable, distributed revision control system with an
unusually rich command set that provides both high-level operations
and full access to internals.
[snip]
As you can see above, Git first talks to the remote repository to download the blob before it can display it.
When you would like to
git-blame(1) that file, it needs to download a lot
more:
$ git blame HEAD README.md
remote: Enumerating objects: 1, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (1/1), done.
remote: Total 1 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0), pack-reused 0 (from 0)
Receiving objects: 100% (1/1), 1.64 KiB | 1.64 MiB/s, done.
remote: Enumerating objects: 1, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (1/1), done.
remote: Total 1 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0), pack-reused 0 (from 0)
Receiving objects: 100% (1/1), 1.64 KiB | 1.64 MiB/s, done.
remote: Enumerating objects: 1, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (1/1), done.
remote: Total 1 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0), pack-reused 0 (from 0)
Receiving objects: 100% (1/1), 1.64 KiB | 1.64 MiB/s, done.
remote: Enumerating objects: 1, done.
[snip]
df7375d772 README.md (Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason 2021-11-23 17:29:09 +0100 1) [![Build status](https://github.com/git/git/workflows/CI/badge.svg)](https://github.com/git/git/actions?query=branch%3Amaster+event%3Apush)
5f7864663b README.md (Johannes Schindelin 2019-01-29 06:19:32 -0800 2)
28513c4f56 README.md (Matthieu Moy 2016-02-25 09:37:29 +0100 3) Git - fast, scalable, distributed revision control system
28513c4f56 README.md (Matthieu Moy 2016-02-25 09:37:29 +0100 4) =========================================================
556b6600b2 README (Nicolas Pitre 2007-01-17 13:04:39 -0500 5)
556b6600b2 README (Nicolas Pitre 2007-01-17 13:04:39 -0500 6) Git is a fast, scalable, distributed revision control system with an
556b6600b2 README (Nicolas Pitre 2007-01-17 13:04:39 -0500 7) unusually rich command set that provides both high-level operations
556b6600b2 README (Nicolas Pitre 2007-01-17 13:04:39 -0500 8) and full access to internals.
556b6600b2 README (Nicolas Pitre 2007-01-17 13:04:39 -0500 9)
[snip]
We've truncated the output, but as you can see, Git goes to the server for each
revision of that file separately. That's really inefficient. With
git-backfill(1) we can ask Git to download all blobs:
$ git backfill
remote: Enumerating objects: 50711, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (15438/15438), done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (708/708), done.
remote: Total 50711 (delta 15154), reused 14730 (delta 14730), pack-reused 35273 (from 1)
Receiving objects: 100% (50711/50711), 11.62 MiB | 12.28 MiB/s, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (49154/49154), done.
remote: Enumerating objects: 50017, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (10826/10826), done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (634/634), done.
remote: Total 50017 (delta 10580), reused 10192 (delta 10192), pack-reused 39191 (from 1)
Receiving objects: 100% (50017/50017), 12.17 MiB | 12.33 MiB/s, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (48301/48301), done.
remote: Enumerating objects: 47303, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (7311/7311), done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (618/618), done.
remote: Total 47303 (delta 7021), reused 6693 (delta 6693), pack-reused 39992 (from 1)
Receiving objects: 100% (47303/47303), 40.84 MiB | 15.26 MiB/s, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (43788/43788), done.
This backfills all blobs, turning the blobless clone into a full clone:
$ git cat-file --batch-all-objects --batch-check='%(objecttype)' | sort | uniq -c
148031 blob
83977 commit
161927 tree
This project was led by Derrick Stolee and was merged with e565f37553.
All objects in the
.git/ folder are compressed by Git using
zlib.
zlib is the reference implementation for the RFC
1950: ZLIB Compressed Data
Format. Created in 1995,
zlib has a long history and is incredibly
portable, even supporting many systems that predate the Internet. Because of its
wide support of architectures and compilers, it has limitations in what it is
capable of.
The fork
zlib-ng was created to
accommodate the limitations.
zlib-ng aims to be optimized for modern
systems. This fork drops support for legacy systems and instead brings in
patches for Intel optimizations, some Cloudflare optimizations, and a couple
other smaller patches.
The
zlib-ng library itself provides a compatibility layer for
zlib. The
compatibility later allows
zlib-ng to be a drop-in replacement for
zlib, but
that layer is not available on all Linux distributions. In Git 2.49:
Makefile
and Meson Build file.
These additions make it easier to benefit from the performance improvements of
zlib-ng.
In local benchmarks, we've seen a ~25% speedup when using
zlib-ng instead of
zlib. And we're in the process of rolling out these changes to
GitLab.com, too.
If you want to benefit from the gains of
zlib-ng, first verify if Git
on your machine is already using
zlib-ng by running
git version --build-options:
$ git version --build-options
git version 2.47.1
cpu: x86_64
no commit associated with this build
sizeof-long: 8
sizeof-size_t: 8
shell-path: /bin/sh
libcurl: 8.6.0
OpenSSL: OpenSSL 3.2.2 4 Jun 2024
zlib: 1.3.1.zlib-ng
If the last line includes
zlib-ng then your Git is already built
using the faster
zlib variant. If not, you can either:
zlib-ng support.
These changes were introduced by Patrick Steinhardt.
In our article about the Git 2.48 release, we touched on the introduction of the Meson build system. Meson is a build automation tool used by the Git project that at some point might replace Autoconf, CMake, and maybe even Make.
During this release cycle, work continued on using Meson, adding various missing features and stabilization fixes:
contrib/
were merged in
2a1530a953.
git-subtree(1)
was merged in
3ddeb7f337.
All these efforts were carried out by Patrick Steinhardt.
You are probably aware of the existence of the
.git directory, and what is
inside. But have you ever heard about the sub-directories
.git/branches/ and
.git/remotes/? As you might know, reference to branches are stored in
.git/refs/heads/, so that's not what
.git/branches/ is for, and what about
.git/remotes/?
Way back in 2005,
.git/branches/
was introduced to store a shorthand name for a remote, and a few months later they were
moved to
.git/remotes/.
In 2006,
git-config(1) learned to store
remotes.
This has become the standard way to configure remotes and, in 2011, the
directories
.git/branches/ and
.git/remotes/ were
documented
as being "legacy" and no longer used in modern repositories.
In 2024, the document BreakingChanges
was started to outline breaking changes for the next major version of Git
(v3.0). While this release is not planned to happen any time soon, this document
keeps track of changes that are expected to be part of that release.
In 8ccc75c245,
the use of the directories
.git/branches/ and
.git/remotes/ was added to
this document and that officially marks as them deprecated and to be removed in
Git 3.0.
Thanks to Patrick Steinhardt for formalizing this deprecation.
When compiling Git, an internal library
libgit.a is made. This library
contains some of the core functionality of Git.
While this library (and most of Git) is written in C, in Git 2.49 bindings were
added to make some of these functions available in Rust. To achieve this, two
new Cargo packages were created:
libgit-sys and
libgit-rs. These packages
live in the
contrib/ subdirectory in the Git source tree.
It's pretty
common
to split out a library into two packages when a Foreign Function
Interface is used.
The
libgit-sys package provides the pure interface to C functions and links to
the native
libgit.a library. The package
libgit-rs provides a high-level
interface to the functions in
libgit-sys with a feel that is more idiomatic to
Rust.
So far, the functionality in these Rust packages is very limited. It only
provides an interface to interact with the
git-config(1).
This initiative was led by Josh Steadmon and was merged with a4af0b6288.
The Git object database in
.git/ stores most of its data in packfiles. And
packfiles are also used to submit objects between Git server and client over the
wire.
You can read all about the format at
gitformat-pack(5). One important
aspect of the packfiles is delta-compression. With delta-compression not every
object is stored as-is, but some objects are saved as a delta of another
base. So instead of saving the full contents of the objects, changes compared
to another object are stored.
Without going into the details how these deltas are calculated or stored, you
can imagine that it is important group files together that are very similar. In
v2.48 and earlier, Git looked at the last 16 characters of the path name to
determine whether blobs might be similar. This algorithm is named version
1.
In Git 2.49, version
2 is available. This is an iteration on version
1, but
modified so the effect of the parent directory is reduced. You can specify the
name-hash algorithm version you want to use with option
--name-hash-version of
git-repack(1).
Derrick Stolee, who drove this project, did some
comparison in resulting packfile size after running
git repack -adf --name-hash-version=<n>:
|Repo
|Version 1 size
|Version 2 size
|fluentui
|440 MB
|161 MB
|Repo B
|6,248 MB
|856 MB
|Repo C
|37,278 MB
|6,921 MB
|Repo D
|131,204 MB
|7,463 MB
You can read more of the details in the patch set, which is merged in aae91a86fb.
It's known that Git isn't great in dealing with large files. There are some solutions to this problem, like Git LFS, but there are still some shortcomings. To give a few:
For some time, Git has had the concept of promisor remotes. This feature can be used to deal with large files, and in Git 2.49 this feature took a step forward.
The idea for the new “promisor-remote” capability is relatively simple: Instead of sending all objects itself, a Git server can tell to the Git client "Hey, go download these objects from XYZ". XYZ would be a promisor remote.
Git 2.49 enables the server to advertise the information of the promisor remote
to the client. This change is an extension to
gitprotocol-v2. While the server
and the client are transmitting data to each other, the server can send names and URLs of the promisor remotes it knows
about.
So far, the client is not using the promisor remote info it gets from the server during clone, so all objects are still transmitted from the remote the clone initiated from. We are planning to continue work on this feature, making it use promisor remote info from the server, and making it easier to use.
This patch set was submitted by Christian Couder and merged with 2c6fd30198.
--revision
A new
--revision option was added to
git-clone(1). This enables you to create
a thin clone of a repository that only contains the history of the given
revision. The option is similar to
--branch, but accepts a ref name (like
refs/heads/main,
refs/tags/v1.0, and
refs/merge-requests/123) or a
hexadecimal commit object ID. The difference to
--branch is that it does not
create a tracking branch and detaches
HEAD. This means it's not suited if you
want to contribute back to that branch.
You can use
--revision in combination with
--depth to create a very minimal
clone. A suggested use-case is for automated testing. When you have a CI system
that needs to check out a branch (or any reference) to perform autonomous
testing on the source code, having a minimal clone is all you need.
This change was driven by Toon Claes.
