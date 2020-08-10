How to secure your dependencies with GitLab and WhiteSource

Published on: August 10, 2020
5 min read
We walk you through how to configure WhiteSource in your GitLab instance to enhance your application security.
GitLab's WhiteSouce integration empowers developers to enhance application security directly within the GitLab UI. The integration provides dependency scanning with in-depth analysis, along with actionable insights, and auto-remediation. WhiteSource for GitLab enhances your team's productivity, security, and compliance.
Rhys Arkins, Product Director at WhiteSource, and I hosted a webinar on "Harnessing development to scale AppSec" showcasing the features of GitLab's WhiteSource integration for open source dependency scanning.
This blog post will guide you through setting up WhiteSource in your private GitLab instance and show you how the integration with WhiteSource enhances your application's security within GitLab.
First, let's go over how to install the WhiteSource integration. In this section, I will review how to set up GitLab service credentials, generate a WhiteSource configuration, build WhiteSource containers, and how to run them in a Kubernetes cluster.
But first, the WhiteSource integration requires that you have the following setup:
The next step is to create GitLab service credentials. This can be accomplished in three simple steps:
In your GitLab instance, go to
Admin Area > System Hooks and create a system hook as follows:
https://whitesource.INGRESS_URL.com/payload
openssl rand -base64 12
Tag push events
Yes
Note: Make sure you save the secret token for use in the next section.
Create a user named
@whitesource, with a developer role. An email is not required.
As the
@whitesource user, go to
Settings > Access tokens and create a personal access token:
WhiteSourceToken
all
Remember to save the access token for use in the next section.
Next, we generate the WhiteSource configuration, which is used to configure the WhiteSource integration containers. This can be done in a few simple steps:
Integrate tab.
WhiteSource mainpage
WhiteSource for GitLab server bar and fill the following:
https://GITLAB_SERVER_URL/api/v4
https://whitesource.INGRESS_URL.com/payload
@whitesource user access token
WhiteSource integrations page
Get Activation Key and copy the generated key
Export from the menu, and select the prop.json
General tab
Export to save a new
prop.json file
$ docker build -t wss-gls-app:19.12.2 whitesource/wss-gls-app/docker
$ docker push wss-gls-app:19.12.2
$ docker build -t wss-scanner:19.12.1.2 whitesource/wss-scanner/docker
$ docker push wss-scanner:19.12.1.2
$ docker build -t wss-remediate:19.12.2 whitesource/wss-remediate/docker
$ docker push wss-remediate:19.12.2
GitLab provides native Kubernetes cluster integration. This means that GitLab allows you to deploy software from GitLab CI/CD pipelines directly to your Kubernetes cluster.
WhiteSource containers can be deployed and managed within the same Kubernetes cluster used to deploy your application, all by running a simple Helm commands.
whitesource.ingress to https://whitesource.INGRESS_URL.com
You can get the INGRESS_URL from your Kubernetes cluster settings
Ingress URL location
Installing Ingress
helm upgrade -f helm/whitesource/values.yaml --install whitesource-gitlab ./helm/whitesource
Once the WhiteSource plugin has been installed we can add the
@whitesource user to the repositories
we wish to scan. A merge request (MR) with the
.whitesource file will be generated automatically.
WhiteSource will now scan your repository and generate issues for all the vulnerabilities discovered on the main (master) branch. These issues will provide detailed information on the vulnerability as well as how to resolve it. Some issues can even be auto-remediated.
WhiteSource vulnerability issues
Each time a new MR is pushed, a WhiteSource scan will run, and provide a detailed output.
WhiteSource MR scanning
Each link provided by WhiteSource shows detailed information on the vulnerabilities the scan detected:
WhiteSource vulnerability information
WhiteSource can be integrated into the GitLab Security Dashboard so that your security team can manage the status of these vulnerabilites. Access to the Security Dashboard requires a GitLab Ultimate account.
For integrating WhiteSource to the Security Dashboard, add the following to the CI.yaml:
whitesource-security-publisher:
image: openjdk:8-jdk
when: manual
script:
- curl "{{WEBHOOK_URL}}/securityReport?repoId=$CI_PROJECT_ID&repoName=$CI_PROJECT_NAME&ownerName=$CI_PROJECT_NAMESPACE&branchName=$CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME&defaultBranchName=$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH&commitId=$CI_COMMIT_SHA" -o gl-dependency-scanning-report-ws.json
artifacts:
paths:
- gl-dependency-scanning-report-ws.json
reports:
dependency_scanning:
- gl-dependency-scanning-report-ws.json
expire_in: 30 days
For more details on the integration checkout WhiteSource for GitLab. Learn more at DevSecOps and checkout the Secure direction page for more information on the upcoming features and integrations.
Cover image by Alexandra Avelar on Unsplash
