Why HackerOne gets love letters from its developers

At HackerOne, a cybersecurity company, using the GitLab DevSecOps Platform has changed developers’ team experience and culture so much they’re basically sending the company love letters about their jobs.

This is no exaggeration, according to HackerOne Senior Director of Platform and Infrastructure Russell Owen, who spoke to an audience at GitLab’s DevSecOps World Tour in Mountain View, California, this fall. The 11-year-old company adopted GitLab in 2018 for source code and issues management, CI/CD, and security and compliance – features that didn’t exist in its previous tooling system. Since then, developers have become more productive — and happier.

HackerOne isn’t alone here. According to GitLab’s 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey, 28% of the more than 5,000 respondents said using DevOps made their developers happier. Productivity, efficiency, and automation go a long way to making developers’ jobs easier and more enjoyable.

Measuring for DevSecOps impact

“We run surveys every quarter. Are the developers happy? What do they find frustrating? Where's the friction?” Owen said in an on-stage interview with Sherrod Patching, vice president of customer success management at GitLab. “We compare our metrics across the industry to see how we're doing.”

And they’re doing well. “For instance, just making our CI/CD pipelines as tight as possible makes people more effective. We've done a lot of work on optimizing that inside of GitLab,” Owen added. “And we get what count as love letters from our developers. People are so excited because the pipeline times have come down substantially, and it has a direct impact on the productivity of the team.”

While Owen said he definitely wants his DevSecOps team members to be happy, he also wants productivity to be high. And he noted the importance of evaluating a variety of metrics — from happiness to the number of merge requests and releases — to enable teams to quantify their impact on the company. And those numbers are good, too.

With GitLab, merge requests per engineer are up by 50% over the last year, and they’ve cut their code release time by 50% over the last two years, according to Owen, who added that the number of quarterly releases to production jumped by 73% since two years ago.

“A lot of that is from just shaving time off the CI/CD pipeline,” he said. “That’s efficiency. That’s productivity. It’s important because I need to be able to justify our work and expenses. These kinds of metrics make it very easy for me to say: ‘Investing in this area has a measurable return on investment.’”

Using GitLab for security and compliance

When a business is known around the world for cybersecurity, assuring the safety and reliability of its own code has to be a priority. HackerOne uses GitLab to ensure that security is built into their software products and processes, according to Owen.

He explained their need, for example, to keep the number of people who have access to their production systems to a minimum. The fewer people who can touch the system, the fewer potential entry points to introduce vulnerabilities. The platform enables the team to build in guidelines mandating that any change needs to be reviewed and approved by the infrastructure team. So when teams make a change to the infrastructure, it’s only applied to the system once it’s been accepted.

“Changes are being reviewed by people who have expertise in the area,” said Owen. “This really allows efficiency, but also maintains security. And it's all done inside GitLab.”

HackerOne also relies on the GitLab platform to make sure they are staying in line with strict industry compliance requirements. Limiting the number of people who have access to the system is an example of that.

Owen said they also use GitLab to stay compliant with FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, a set of standards the U.S. federal government requires for moving sensitive information into the cloud.

“We do more and more work with containers and FedRAMP requires that they be scanned before being moved into production,” he added. “You can’t just bring them into your infrastructure directly. We stage and scan everything in GitLab — all the containers, particularly third-party containers. Then, if they meet our criteria, we move them on so they’re eligible for production.”

With GitLab, HackerOne remains FedRAMP compliant for all of its federal customers.

Looking to an AI future

When asked what he thought they’d be focused on over the next five years, Owen replied, “AI, AI, AI.”

For HackerOne, which brings in immense amounts of data, Owen said he’s looking to artificial intelligence to help them cull that flood of information to find patterns and pull out what will be useful to their customers.

“Whatever business you're in, for a long time, there has been a lot of data,” Owen said. “And you can't help but wonder how you can use it to provide value to your customers, right? There has been a sea change in the last few years, from AI being something that was kind of theoretically interesting to something that is operationally useful. So if you're not doing AI... Well, I'm sure we’re all doing AI. You have to do it now. And the tools are just incredible.”

HackerOne’s Owen is a software developer, designer, and IT leader with more than 20 years of experience building advanced systems. He previously worked at Google as an engineering manager in the company’s privacy and security department, as well as at Research in Motion, where he was responsible for the Blackberry’s infrastructure design.

