We at GitLab believe that everyone can contribute. That is why we are asking for your support in testing some of the features that might become a part of the GitLab in the future.

By joining the beta program you will have hands-on experience with some of the experimental functionalities that we are working on currently. Your feedback will be a crucial part of their development.

As the time goes, you will have access to various features that will be updated with the release cadence. This means that there will always be something for you to test.

As we know that Beta Testing can be challenging, we will equip you with test instructions that will help you get the most out of the accessible features.