Version control

The complete guide to remote work

All-remote since inception, GitLab applies the DevOps Platform approach to innovate how people collaborate, communicate, and deliver results in 65+ countries. Our knowledge and best practices are open to the public.

Remote-work essentials

Designing a remote team

Remote hiring & onboarding

Collaboration & async

Scaling remote culture

For in-depth resources on everything you need to know about remote work, see GitLab’s full Guide to Remote.
GitLab and the Future of All-Remote Work

  • Value creation of the all-remote model

  • Organizational processes at scale

Remote meets 100% of deadlines with GitLab.

  • Single source of truth

  • Zero context switching

GitLab: Can “All Remote” Scale?

  • Examples of asynchronous work

  • Discussion of organizational design

Fully-remote team Hotjar deploys 50% faster with GitLab.

  • End-to-end visibility

  • All-remote operations

Earn a Remote Work Certification

Become an expert in essential skills for success in a distributed workplace.

Course

February 23, 2021

How to Manage a Remote Team

Event Details

Training

February 23, 2021

Remote Foundations Training

Event Details

More Remote Work Knowledge on the GitLab Blog

Scale

5 Ways to scale remote work on your team

Betsy Bula portrait Betsy Bula
Management

Tips for managing remote working engineering teams

Sara Kassabian portrait Sara Kassabian
How we carry out remote work UX and Design image

Design

How we carry out remote work UX and Design

Christy Lenneville portrait Christy Lenneville

Deep dive into remote best practices for DevOps, engineering, team culture, inclusion, and much more.

Read the latest
Why Work Remotely?

The Mechanics of All Remote

Preventing Burnout and Achieving Balance

Rethinking Remote Management

Tips for a productive all-remote workforce

Sid and Dominic discuss all remote work

Managing Exceptional Teams

Evolving a Fully Remote Company Culture

Using video for effective collaboration

Future of Work Trends & Research

Gain deeper insight into the most pressing topics affecting remote and hybrid workplaces.

Reports

The Remote Work Report Work-from-Home Field Guide Out of the Office

