GitLab vs Argo

As far as completeness of capabilities in Configure, GitLab is ahead of Argo CD with respect to deployments to heterogeneous environments (i.e. K8s and non-K8s) and with respect to push-based (agentless or agent-based) and pull-based (agent-based) approaches to GitOps.

In most of the categories that Argo CD offers, GitLab is fairly evenly matched for feature comparison, although for completeness of capabilities for Kubernetes-only deployments, GitLab lags behind Argo CD.