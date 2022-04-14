Competitive Comparison
GitLab vs Argo
How does GitLab compare to Argo in the Configure stage?
Overview
GitLab
Argo CD
Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes.
As far as completeness of capabilities in Configure, GitLab is ahead of Argo CD with respect to deployments to heterogeneous environments (i.e. K8s and non-K8s) and with respect to push-based (agentless or agent-based) and pull-based (agent-based) approaches to GitOps.
In most of the categories that Argo CD offers, GitLab is fairly evenly matched for feature comparison, although for completeness of capabilities for Kubernetes-only deployments, GitLab lags behind Argo CD.
GitLab's product roadmap
Move the Kubernetes Management category to Complete during Q4
Improving all existing features of the Infrastructure as Code category, especially various Terraform features
In-depth Analysis
Legend
Current capability
Little or no capability
Basic
Adequate
Good
Comprehensive
Read more about how we measure maturity