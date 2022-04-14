DevOps maturity comparison GitLab vs. Argo

GitLab vs Argo

How does GitLab compare to Argo in the Configure stage?

Overview

GitLab

Argo CD

Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes.

As far as completeness of capabilities in Configure, GitLab is ahead of Argo CD with respect to deployments to heterogeneous environments (i.e. K8s and non-K8s) and with respect to push-based (agentless or agent-based) and pull-based (agent-based) approaches to GitOps.

In most of the categories that Argo CD offers, GitLab is fairly evenly matched for feature comparison, although for completeness of capabilities for Kubernetes-only deployments, GitLab lags behind Argo CD.

GitLab's product roadmap

  • Move the Kubernetes Management category to Complete during Q4

  • Improving all existing features of the Infrastructure as Code category, especially various Terraform features

In-depth Analysis

Legend

Current capability

Little or no capability
Basic
Adequate
Good
Comprehensive

