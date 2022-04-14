GitLab vs Datadog

Datadog is a powerful tool with a near-complete maturity for most categories in the Monitor stage. As a Cloud service monitoring platform, Datadog has features to observe and monitor an extensive tech stack, from infrastructure and middleware to lines of code of the applications.

Datadog offers several features such as on-call management that are delivered by a set of integrations with third-party tools. In comparison, GitLab is bringing a first class experience of Monitoring within the Platform, following the Opstrace acquisition, while also integrating with other tools like Datadog.