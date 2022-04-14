Competitive Comparison
GitLab vs Datadog
Overview
GitLab
Datadog
Datadog is an observability service for cloud-scale applications through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.
Datadog is a powerful tool with a near-complete maturity for most categories in the Monitor stage. As a Cloud service monitoring platform, Datadog has features to observe and monitor an extensive tech stack, from infrastructure and middleware to lines of code of the applications.
Datadog offers several features such as on-call management that are delivered by a set of integrations with third-party tools. In comparison, GitLab is bringing a first class experience of Monitoring within the Platform, following the Opstrace acquisition, while also integrating with other tools like Datadog.
GitLab's product roadmap
Add Tracing, error tracking support, and logging to the Opstrace/GitLab stack.
Ship Slack App for Incident Management.
Ship Incident Review.
In-depth Analysis
Legend
Current capability
Read more about how we measure maturity