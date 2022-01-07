Competitive Comparison
GitLab vs Harness
Overview
GitLab
Harness
Harness is a Software Delivery Platform that leverages AI to simplify the DevOps processes, including CI, CD, Feature Flags, and Cloud Costs.
GitLab differentiates from Harness with the ability to set up all of the steps to launch a pipeline or merge. The Harness CD offering is weaker overall since it doesn’t include its own git solution, which forces its customers to either schedule them or set up triggers on the Harness CD side and webhooks on the Git side so that Harness can respond to Git events and invoke pipelines. Additionally, Harness does not offer any Release Orchestration and Evidence capabilities, and relies on integrating to third-parties to fulfill those features. Harness’ one area of differentiation is its more mature Advanced Deployments offering.
GitLab's product roadmap
Independent deployments - for deployments of individual projects that can be deployed in an automated fashion without coordination, developers deploy using CI/CD pipelines in many different ways.
Kubernetes deployments - for deployments to Kubernetes, we have support for pull-based GitOps via the Kubernetes Agent. The CI/CD tunnel can also enable a cluster connection to be used from GitLab CI/CD, enabling users to deploy with only minor adjustment to previous setup.
Orchestrated deployment - for complex deployments, particularly those that require orchestration across multiple projects, release managers use Releases to gather artifacts.
In-depth Analysis
Legend
Current capability
