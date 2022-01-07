GitLab vs Harness

GitLab differentiates from Harness with the ability to set up all of the steps to launch a pipeline or merge. The Harness CD offering is weaker overall since it doesn’t include its own git solution, which forces its customers to either schedule them or set up triggers on the Harness CD side and webhooks on the Git side so that Harness can respond to Git events and invoke pipelines. Additionally, Harness does not offer any Release Orchestration and Evidence capabilities, and relies on integrating to third-parties to fulfill those features. Harness’ one area of differentiation is its more mature Advanced Deployments offering.