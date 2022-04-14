- Static Application Security Testing scans the application source code and binaries to spot potential vulnerabilities before deployment using open source tools that are installed as part of GitLab.
- Vulnerabilities are shown in-line with every merge request and results are collected and presented as a single report.
Competitive Comparison
GitLab vs. Snyk
Overview
GitLab
Snyk
Finds and automatically fixes vulnerabilities in code, open source dependencies, containers, and infrastructure as code.
The Secure stage consists of many different features and has been a key driver for Enterprise adoption of Ultimate. While some of the more basic security elements have little disparity, Snyk differentiates with the ability to configure rules for scanning IaC and ML algorithms.
GitLab's product roadmap
Move Dynamic Analysis (DAST), API Security, Dependency Scanning, and Vulnerability Management categories to Complete maturity.
Returning License Compliance to Viable maturity.
In-depth Analysis
Legend
Current capability
Read more about how we measure maturity
Our SAST solution covers all the basics for SAST. The product experience found more security issues than competition (in a POC), however we trail Snyk in the promise of incorporating ML into SAST.
Details