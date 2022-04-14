DevOps maturity comparison GitLab vs. Snyk

Competitive Comparison

GitLab vs. Snyk

How does GitLab compare to Snyk in the Secure stage?

Overview

GitLab

Snyk

Finds and automatically fixes vulnerabilities in code, open source dependencies, containers, and infrastructure as code.

The Secure stage consists of many different features and has been a key driver for Enterprise adoption of Ultimate. While some of the more basic security elements have little disparity, Snyk differentiates with the ability to configure rules for scanning IaC and ML algorithms.

GitLab's product roadmap

  • Move Dynamic Analysis (DAST), API Security, Dependency Scanning, and Vulnerability Management categories to Complete maturity.

  • Returning License Compliance to Viable maturity.

GitLab releases

In-depth Analysis

Legend

Current capability

Little or no capability
Basic
Adequate
Good
Comprehensive

GitLab

Our SAST solution covers all the basics for SAST. The product experience found more security issues than competition (in a POC), however we trail Snyk in the promise of incorporating ML into SAST.

Details

  • Static Application Security Testing scans the application source code and binaries to spot potential vulnerabilities before deployment using open source tools that are installed as part of GitLab.
  • Vulnerabilities are shown in-line with every merge request and results are collected and presented as a single report.