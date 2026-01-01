about.gitlab.com Repository Temporarily Private

The source code for about.gitlab.com is temporarily private while we complete maintenance work on the repository. We're keeping things under wraps until we're ready to ship—no spoilers.

Timeline: We expect to restore public access within a few days after February 10th 2026.

What this means:

The repository, issues, and merge requests are inaccessible during this period

If you have an existing local copy, it remains unaffected

No action is required on your part

This page will be removed when the repository is public again.