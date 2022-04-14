EAB was looking for a solution for source control and CI that offered very lightweight maintenance overhead. They evaluated GitLab and decided that the monthly release cycle was extremely beneficial and provided the company with the future they were looking for.

“GitLab from my perspective was vastly outpacing the competition in terms of feature releases. GitLab was later to the SCM game in comparison to GitHub or BitBucket, for instance, but with the rate of features being released it was very clear that you guys were gaining so much ground compared to the competition,” said Brendan Mannix, Vice President, Engineering, EAB. “It seems like over the long run that GitLab is going to be the right choice for EAB.”

EAB is using on-premises GitLab CI and auto-scaling, which allows the company to have pipeline builds as fast as they want for an affordable price. The perception of the developers, of the quality of the product, has been changing consistently since the introduction of GitLab, and the CI runs passing green on a consistent basis.

Developers are showing energy and enthusiasm when builds pass and are adding useful tests to individual contributions. A year ago, tests were not typically passing. Now that the builds are serving a purpose, people are reviewing them and collaborating more. The general skill level and enthusiasm for testing has improved.