GitLab has been embraced by the Heriot-Watt student programming community, and adoption has even seen students creating their own GitLab projects for group work and their own coursework. Rather than shuffling through emails, students use managed GitLab thread discussions with lecturers and their peers with a clearer 'close to the code' view of

GitLab has played an instrumental role in preparing students for professional practice, especially in terms of learning about source control, builds and best practices in agile development. GitLab is a great platform to introduce version control to students, especially as it closely mirrors the commercial repository hosts. GitLab has become central to equipping early year students with vital skills for advanced final year courses. A recent survey of Heriot-Watt students indicated that over 86% enjoyed using GitLab in their courses.

Naturally, many will encounter GitLab upon entering their careers. Their HWU experience prepares them for careers where skills working with this repository host is invaluable. Using GitLab trains them in the ways of modern programming and modern DevOps. With ready access to issues, storyboards, pull requests and job runners, students are exposed to agile methodologies, development best practices, and tools for automatic testing and deployment.

Perhaps most notably, the students gain experience in collaborative development, sharing expertise, and code critiques. This happens as a natural part of the learning/development process, within a common programming environment. Moreover, student users cite GitLab’s pivotal role in enabling collaboration during a pandemic-driven lockdown, when they could not gather together in the same place. “It allowed us to take online coursework and submit and receive programming exercises in a way I did not know was possible, allowing for the continuation of studies during the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown.” Jérémy Bruyère, MSc Artificial Intelligence student.

Students receive feedback that would be otherwise hard to get efficiently. Peer groups are formed for formative feedback supporting anonymity between peers. HWU teaching team members report that using peer testing in the GitLab environment positively impacts students’ understanding of the role of testing in modern development. GitLab provides a dependable platform and in its essential support of open-source software, it directly aligns with HWU values.

GitLab has been central to improvement of code quality and documentation practices among Heriot-Watt University Computer Science students, and it has enhanced the effectiveness of critical peer testing practices that prepare students to handle real-world applications. “GitLab has made group work easier…it was a crucial tool in multiple group work projects. Really helped with coordinating development”, added Manuel Maarek, Computer Science Lecturer, HWU. The open source culture of community and transparency at GitLab aligns with the University ethos and approach.

The Heriot-Watt University Computer Science program, with the help of GitLab, has worked to create a dynamic dialogue between students and instructors - in particular, to close the feedback loop for programming exercises, improve the efficiency of students when completing lab work, and increase code quality thanks to peer feedback and peer testing approaches embedded into Heriot-Watt University's computer science teaching practices.