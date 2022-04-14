Suppliers to the European auto industry are heavily regulated, and as the company grew from selling to suppliers to also selling to original equipment manufacturers, scrutiny increased. “Our sensors are part of the decision process of a machine and there's no room to make mistakes,” Steinbach explained. In addition, they needed a comprehensive solution to support all of these processes.

Ibeo decided to completely rethink how software was developed. Steinbach said the company wanted a Git-centered DevOps practice that could support all the compliance requirements and be easier on the development team. “We really wanted to provide an environment for our developers that is modern and also enjoyable,” he added.

Steinbach was concerned about developer job satisfaction. Some years ago, Ibeo was using Subversion; didn't have any kind of a CI/CD strategy, and they were heavily reliant on manual processes for nearly everything. “Manual processes take a lot of time, so you're wasting a lot of time,” he said. “It's not very reproducible and it's not much fun. Developers are usually keen to create new things, and this is like an overhead or a burden they have.”

Ibeo had a list of “must-haves” when it came to their solution. The platform had to be open source, self-managed, scalable, provide for truly modern software development, and be attractive to the local workforce. It also had to be capable of integrating with Jenkins and custom tools. Because Ibeo is in the more “traditional” automotive space and located in Hamburg (not always considered a hub of automotive software development), the company was more likely to hire graduates from local universities, so having a cutting-edge development solution was required to attract the brightest workers.

Beyond merely meeting requirements, Ibeo wanted to unlock a new stream of innovation, which required a fundamental change in tooling. The company's prior pipeline could only handle 20 merge requests in a 24-hour period and merge requests were often open for a week. “We need to do a lot of checking for our product to be really sure that what is going into our master branch is okay and that it's safe,” Steinbach said. Better and more integrated code reviews were key.