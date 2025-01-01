SOLEIL uses a variety of different types of software, including some commercial off-the-shelf software for Human Resources, back-office financials, project management and tracking issues. It also develops software for its own needs, such as its most important application the SUN set, which manages the scientific proposals submitted to and realized at SOLEIL or in collaboration with other scientific laboratories and facilities. The team was in the process of migrating this application from PHP to Java and wanted to accelerate the process while maintaining strict quality standards for the code. But SOLEIL had no standard for version control.

“We were maintaining too many systems, including CVS [Concurrent Versions System] and SVN [Apache Subversion] and GitLab to do the same thing,” says Idrissou Chado, head of management information systems at SOLEIL. The situation was confusing — less than ideal for developer productivity. Developers were using Agile software development practices, consisting of five steps: plan requirements, develop product, test software (automatic non-regression tests as well as manual testing), deliver iteration, and incorporate feedback. The team needed to improve code version control and governance. They needed a common repository for source code written by SOLEIL staff (scientists and developers). And the team wanted to improve its software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Toward both goals, the first order of business was to migrate to an integrated DevOps platform. “We needed to improve our development project management, particularly in the framework of external collaboration,” recalls Chado. “It was too time-consuming to use CVS and SVN, and they were not up to date so there was no way to manage tasks or develop in a collaborative way." Source code was spread out on a number of systems, including GitHub, GitLab, and on the individual developers’ local computers. There was no option not to upgrade the tooling without the prospect of wasted time and money and reduced quality of the code. And not being able to collaborate with ease was affecting the motivation of the developers because it was too cumbersome to track the evolution of the code. Chado led a multi-stakeholder working group endorsed by SOLEIL’s IT Department to search for a collaborative platform that followed an open-source philosophy and had all the tools in one place (including code versioning and CI/CD integration). The working group decided to do a proof of concept project on GitLab. “By doing that, we found that GitLab was very user-friendly,” Chado says. “We didn’t go too much deeper because the feedback we got about GitLab from the developers and users was very good.”