With GitLab Community Edition in place, student developers learn how to address challenges, conceptualize solutions, and gain counseling of others that may have developed other approaches to similar problems. This grounds their experience in an essential part of modern collaborative DevOps methods. For teams within The Last Mile, GitLab Ultimate creates a visible and accessible single source of truth, that allows all parties to take part in project oversight. That vastly improves the in-house collaboration, according to Tulio Cardozo, IT manager, The Last Mile. “The reality — before GitLab — was a lot of emails, a lot of other tools. It was a lot of really hard attempts at trying to get everybody on the same page,” Cardozo said. “But once we rolled out GitLab, we use it absolutely for everything.”

He said GitLab supported company-wide efforts to promote project transparency and collaboration. “It really felt natural to be able to have one unified platform, where anybody can see every single bit of merge requests, and what’s going into code deployment. Anybody can be in the loop,” he said. “That really helps to have the entire company thinking about what we're delivering as a platform.” Fully leveraging GitLab during reentry means, when a student goes through the program and is released, they can have access to an export of their GitLab group with all of their GitLab projects. They can then import that into a personal, online GitLab account, and along with their programming foundation, embark on a programming career.

GitLab is an integral part of The Last Mile’s holistic program, and a part of an education that is based on an open-source ethos, Cardozo indicated. “This is the same thing as in open-source software, if you will. It's like open-source life building,” Cardozo said. GitLab has worked closely on webinars and seminars with The Last Mile, to fully immerse students in open source as a way of developing skills and aligning with The Last Mile’s objectives to support not just the tools but also the human aspect.” he added. ‘Training that has high-fidelity to actual open-source DevOps methods is crucial’, adds The Last Mile Executive Director Sydney Heller.

“GitLab benefits our students because it is a real-world platform. Being able to leverage GitLab means that, regardless of the fact that they are incarcerated, they are getting real world experience using tools that millions of people use on the outside,” Heller said. “That is invaluable.”