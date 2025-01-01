At the the Development and Operations (DevOps) Division within University Information Services (UIS) at the University of Cambridge, GitLab now serves as part of efforts to manage software builds and updates across a highly active and varied user base. The GitLab instance is maintained by the Development and Operations (DevOps) Division within University Information Services (UIS) at the University of Cambridge.

It has used GitLab as it works to achieve better visibility and collaboration in and among diverse academic and research programs. Such tooling is part of the effort to continually improve the educational and research capabilities of the institution. UIS provides University-wide services to staff and students with a wide scope of requirements. These range from Student Groups like the Cambridge University Robotics Lab or Cam FM, Cambridge and Anglia Ruskin Student Radio, to Research Groups like the Computational and Digital Archaeology Lab; the Cambridge Advanced Imaging Centre; Cancer Research UK, Cambridge Institute; and the Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre. UIS also supports academic services, including Moodle and student admissions systems that were stress tested during the Covid-19 pandemic. This all translates into a dynamic, ever-changing environment. The focus is on delivering internal services that display the same fit and finish that public-facing services present.