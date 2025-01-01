The School of Engineering and Computer Science’s comprehensive professional program had multiple systems for tracking contributions and content. Lecturers were using Blackboard, the school’s customized Wiki page, personal web pages and even Google Docs for course content. Students were typically given discretion to choose the system to use for their course work. “When I joined the School, my first job was to develop and deliver courses in engineering project management and professional practice. I quickly came to realise that the use of multiple was problematic because few of them provided the features required and there was a lot of unnecessary variability, which complicated both teaching and learning,” says Dr. James Quilty, Program Director for Engineering.

Other staff agree. “My experience at another institution running the full Atlassian Stack was that the administration overhead was too high, and the tools were overkill for the size and scope of the work we were doing,” says Dr. Simon McCallum, Senior Lecturer. “I prefer to use professional project management tools, rather than tools that enable less transfer to the real environment.” Few of the previous tools provided proper version history or issue tracking, so collaboration wasn’t possible. Both students and lecturers lacked transparent insights into academic progress. Distributing information via PDFs and Word documents offered little benefit. “Information was fragmented across multiple files, multiple formats – sitting often on file systems, not necessarily under good version control,” says Dr. Quilty.

The previous environment’s biggest negatives included time lost on administration and the impact that had on the overall education of the students. “Time is the most precious commodity while teaching. The maximum percentage of time should be spent on things that affect student achievement. Admin tasks for the sake of it are wasteful and limit the capacity to create excellent learning environments,” says McCallum. To improve continuity in education and innovation, the engineering program needed a single, integrated solution to simplify processes and encourage adoption across all user groups. However, the university has strict intellectual property and confidentiality agreements which narrowed the School’s platform options. “I see GitLab as a critical source in open science. The ability to share code that has been created with an open license is great, and I appreciate that most people are nudged to open their projects by providing free hosting for open projects. This encourages more code and resources to be available for universities,” adds McCallum.