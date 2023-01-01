DevSecOps World Tour
Get connected to the ideas, technologies, and people that are driving DevSecOps transformation. This event is for everyone—technology champions, executives, and all stakeholders responsible for building, operating, and securing software.Find a World Tour near you
Get updated when DevSecOps World Tour comes to a city near you
All fields required
Code of conduct
GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
Probieren Sie GitLab aus
Sehen Sie, was Ihr Team mit der DevSecOps-Plattform tun könnte.Holen Sie sich eine kostenlose Testversion