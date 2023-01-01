RSA Conference 2023 | San Francisco | April 24 - 27 | Moscone Center
Come see GitLab at RSA 2023!
GitLab offers a breadth of security vulnerability identification and management tools
- Scan the complete application lifecycle for vulnerabilities
- Get detailed insights and solutions to vulnerabilities
- Prevent insecure code from making it to production
- Provide system wide governance
- Easily adhere to compliance and audit requirements
GitLab is the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform for software innovation and empowers developers to create secure code faster by enforcing security through your entire software development life cycle.
The GitLab Booth
Come by the GitLab booth and take a deep dive into our DevSecOps platform, learn best practices from product experts, get your technical questions answered, grab some swag, and let us know what you'd like to see in new releases.
Speaker session
David DeSanto
Chief Product Officer
GitLab
April 24 | 2:30 PM - 3:00 pm | Moscone South | Room 308
I don't want to say, “I told you so,” but ... over the years, I have said many times that the reason I got into DevOps was that I thought it was the best thing for security. At first, both the DevOps community and the security folks were reluctant to realize and acknowledge this. But now, almost 10 years later, it is becoming a more acceptable opinion. DevOps must have security baked in. Whether you put a Sec in between Dev and Ops is up to you, but security is here to stay as part of the DevOps way.
Speaking session topic: DevOps is Now DevSecOps
You're Invited to our Happy Hour!
You are cordially invited to WINE down with us on April 26th at one of San Francisco’s hottest wine bars and lounges, just two blocks from Moscone!
Join us for a night of mingling with like-minded individuals, delightful conversation, and a sip (or more) of some of the finest biodynamic, organically sourced, and hard-to-find varieties of wine.
Space is limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot! See you there for a Happy Hour you won’t forget! 🥂
GitLab DevSecOps for everyone!Whether you are a Developer or AppSec Engineer, GitLab is made for you.GitLab is the industry's most comprehensive DevSecOps platform. GitLab enables teams to ship better, more secure software at lightning speeds. As a platform for the entire software development lifecycle, GitLab enables all stakeholders to collaborate in developing, securing and operating software.
Put on your AppSec Hat!
Wide breadth of security tools for vulnerability identification, management, and remediation
Improve security risk mitigation and enhance compliance with robust security guardrails and policy enforcement
Gain system wide visibility with insights across the entire software development lifecycle
Secure your Software Supply-Chain with Dependency Management, SBOM generation, and Artifact Attestation
Put on your Developer Hat!
Scan your application’s complete lifecycle for vulnerabilities
Become more security aware through integrated security training
Resolve vulnerabilities with ease using detailed vulnerability insights
Single source of truth for vulnerabilities, reducing context switching and enabling collaboration with your security team
Leverage fuzz testing to find bugs and hidden vulnerabilities
Identify security threats before code merge, not weeks later
Code of conduct
GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure RSA is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
