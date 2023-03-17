Was ist kontinuierliche Integration (CI)?

Continuous integration, or CI, is the practice of integrating all your code changes into the main branch of a shared source code repository early and often, automatically testing each change when you commit or merge them, and automatically kicking off a build. CI helps DevOps teams detect and resolve conflicts early and ensures that the codebase remains stable. CI is a key practice for Agile development teams.

The ultimate goal of CI is to deliver working code quickly and securely. Before you get started, there are two things you should keep in mind:

First, deliver code in small iterations. Most software projects, even in small organizations, will involve a number of features that are being worked on by different team members. Even in the best case scenario, it can be difficult for team members to have visibility into what others are working on.

This gets even worse if developers work on separate feature branches in isolation, and only merge to the main branch when their work is complete — and when the time comes to merge everyone’s work, everything from code conflicts to unexpected security concerns will delay the release. But if each developer pushes their updates to the main branch a little bit at a time, the team will be well on the way to achieving CI, with fewer conflicts and more predictable releases. Software development processes such as feature flags can help teams deliver new features to users quickly and safely.

Second, set up automated testing to keep your code safe and secure. Long ago, the “build” and “test” phases of software development existed in isolation, with code being checked for security vulnerabilities only after it was complete and ready for release. An essential part of CI is continuous testing — testing the code for vulnerabilities throughout the development process. But as you might guess, this might be difficult to achieve manually. That’s where automated testing comes in. Today’s CI tools take the code pushed by each developer and run tests, such as unit tests or integration tests, automatically.