Was ist InnerSource?

InnerSource is a software development strategy that applies open source practices to proprietary code. InnerSource can help establish an open source culture within an organization while retaining software for internal use. Teams use InnerSource to increase visibility, strengthen collaboration, and break down silos.

By setting the default to open for internal projects within an organization, teams can enable reuse of existing solutions and minimize redundancy, empower team collaboration, and leverage talent across the workforce. Organizations of any size benefit from InnerSource and can continuously incorporate modern software development practices by learning from large-scale open source projects.

In large organizations and companies, development teams are often spread out across different departments or time zones. Multiple developers may never meet or have access to the same departmental strategies. However, with InnerSource, they can align to the same workflow model, which has been proven successful in open source projects.

PayPal demonstrate how open source development practices make more efficient and profitable businesses, even if the “open” in “open source” really only extends as far as one organization’s team. Other pioneering companies adopting InnerSource, such as Bosch, Autodesk, Bloomberg, and SanDisk, demonstrate the ability to complete complex projects and create innovative products using the same lean, inexpensive system used in open source.