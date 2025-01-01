Ultimate Guide to CI/CD

Free Guide

Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) have revolutionized how software teams work together. Gone are the days of code integration headaches and repeated manual processes. CI/CD makes modern software development possible — fast, reliable, and automated.

This guide explains modern CI/CD pipelines, from basic principles to best practices to advanced strategies. Whether you're new to CI/CD or an advanced user, you'll find helpful tips in this comprehensive guide.

In this guide, you'll learn:

  • What CI, CD, and CI/CD pipelines are

  • The benefits of CI/CD in modern software development

  • Best practices for implementation and management

  • Why integrating SCM and CI/CD matters

  • How you can use AI for better efficiency and security

